Sterling Schedules 2025 First Quarter Release And Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that it plans to issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025, after the stock market closes.

Sterling's management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 9:00 am ET/8:00 am CT to discuss the first quarter, as well as the 2025 outlook. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (800) 836-8184. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Infrastructure call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations tab.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at . If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for thirty days.

About Ster ling

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us") operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, large scale distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

Company Contact:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

Noelle Dilts, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

281-214-0795

[email protected]

