Reasonable Risk Announces Official Launch Of Its Governance And Risk Management Saas Platform

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reasonable Risk , a rising leader in Governance and Risk Management solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of its innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. The new platform is designed to effectively communicate risk to executives and streamline risk management processes for organizations across various industries, providing a holistic and practical approach to risk governance.

At the core of the Reasonable Risk platform is the Duty of Care Risk Analysis (DoCRA) methodology, offering a sensible and defensible cybersecurity position that aligns with evolving regulatory requirements, including the SEC Cybersecurity Rule , enacted on July 26, 2023. The platform enables businesses to identify, define, prioritize, and mitigate risks in a way that ensures legal defensibility and regulatory compliance.

"Our platform is built to be both powerful and easy to use," said Jim Mirochnik, CEO of Reasonable Risk. "We know that risk management can be a challenge, especially when it comes to time and resources. Our solution can be implemented in less than one week, provides a streamlined way to manage risk, and helps cybersecurity leaders communicate more effectively to non-technical executives. This helps cybersecurity teams focus on what really matters: making smart, informed decisions about what is reasonable and protecting their business."

Key Features of the Reasonable Risk SaaS Platform:



Comprehensive Risk Management: Facilitates risk identification, definition, prioritization, and reporting, ensuring a holistic approach to achieving "reasonable security" as outlined by regulatory authorities.

Executive Communication Tools: Simplifies complex risk information into business terms, providing executive-level program status updates that enable informed decision-making and effective budget approvals.

Roadmap for Risk Reduction: Demonstrates how overall program risk is reduced to an acceptable level over time.

Enhanced Security Risk Tracking: Moves beyond traditional spreadsheet-based risk registers by offering collaborative features, project linkage, and progress tracking to ensure continuous improvement in risk mitigation efforts.

Dashboard with Overview of Organization's Risk Posture: Provides an easy-to-use Risk Register with DoCRA-based scoring for effective risk prioritization. Includes user roles, permissions, and audit logs for better control, as well as alerts for unresolved risks.

Remediation Projects – Tasks and Updates with Built-In Dependencies: Identifies acceptable levels of risk and maps unacceptable risks to remediation projects with ongoing tracking and updates. Allows for clear risk reduction roadmaps and real-time risk scoring as tasks are completed. Executive Reporting & Budget Approval: A simple wizard enables an instant generation of executive-level reports and presentations. Pre-mapped field data is imported to show meaningful findings, risks, projects, and tasks. Program progress, risk reduction, budget requests, and variances are easily visualized.

About Reasonable Risk:

Reasonable Risk helps organizations navigate the complexities of risk management by combining industry's best practices with the principles of Duty of Care Risk Analysis (DoCRA). The platform offers advanced technology and practical solutions to protect stakeholders while maintaining operational efficiency.

Developed by the creators of the CIS Risk Assessment Method (CIS RAM) , Reasonable Risk bridges the gap between cumbersome spreadsheets and complex Governance and Risk Management systems. Designed by practitioners for practitioners, it delivers a simple, easy-to-implement solution with rapid time-to-value, making it the ideal choice for organizations seeking effective risk management without the complexity of traditional platforms.

For More Information:

Visit to learn more about transforming your organization's approach to governance and risk management.

