Occam Health Services Announces Expansion To Plano, TX Area

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "To best support our growing client base, the Plano facility will become our new flagship patient contact center," said Stephen King, President & CEO at Occam Health. "This new facility will provide us additional opportunities to support our talented team members by creating space for career development and collaboration to ensure best-in-class support for our clients' patients and healthcare providers."

Occam Health Services believes healthcare is fundamentally about people. As systems grow more complex, patients deserve simple, effective pathways to the treatments they need. Inspired by Occam's Razor-the idea that the simplest solution is often the best-Occam cuts through healthcare complexity to deliver streamlined access and better outcomes. The company's journey began with a vision to transform patient support through the perfect blend of innovative technology and human expertise. That vision led to Cloud ScriptTM, a purpose-built platform designed to work seamlessly with a team of industry veterans who understand the human side of healthcare.

Cloud ScriptTM stands apart from other hub service technology platforms. Unlike systems modified from generic CRMs, Cloud ScriptTM was designed from first principles to address the unique challenges of specialty patient support. The fundamental difference enables Faster Patient Access, Seamless Ecosystem Integration, Intelligent Automation, Cost Efficiency, Adaptive Patient Engagement, and Real-Time Analytics.

Today's announcement of the company's expansion underscores the ongoing success of this mission.

About Occam Health

Occam Health offers comprehensive expert patient access solutions, streamlining access to therapies with technology-enabled support for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, prescription medicinal food and beyond. Occam Health combines advanced technology with deep patient access expertise to deliver seamless access solutions through our proprietary and purpose-built CRM platform, designed for seamless integration. We simplify patient access and elevate patient support. Learn more at Health Services.

