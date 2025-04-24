GRRR Investors Have Opportunity To Join Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GRRR ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Gorilla is the subject of a research report published by The Bear Cave on March 6, 2025. The report claims to identify "red flags" in the Company's operations, including an aggressive pivot to AI, unusual partnerships, and weak controls over financial reporting. The report claims "the exact details of Gorilla's business and partnerships are a little fuzzy." Based on this report, shares of Gorilla fell by 32.2% on the next day.

