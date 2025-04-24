Composite Manufacturing Inc. Announces Successful Completion Of Mayo Clinic Study Evaluating Nekspinetm For Intraoperative Ergonomic Support

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study, titled "Use of an Intraoperative Head, Neck, and Back Support Device in Prolonged Surgery", was recently published in the peer-reviewed Annals of Surgery, confirming the device's high usability and positive impact on surgical performance. The study found that NekSpineTM providedduring prolonged operations, improving posture without compromising dexterity, field of vision, or procedural workflow. Surgeons reported high comfort and usability ratings, with no interference in surgical performance.

"Mayo Clinic's clinical validation shows that NekSpineTM is transformative in reducing surgical strain," said Roger Malcolm, CEO of Composite Manufacturing Inc. "We designed NekSpineTM to address the needs of professionals in high-stakes environments requiring precision and endurance."

Key Study Findings:



Improved intraoperative posture and comfort in long procedures

High adoption and usability scores across multiple specialties

No negative impact on procedural flow or surgeon concentration Strong user endorsement for ergonomic and wearable design

For medical professionals such as surgeons, surgical assistants, dentists and any role in healthcare or industry that requires consistent head forward positioning, NekSpineTM offers a proactive, research-backed solution to reduce musculoskeletal strain and potential injury-factors that contribute to fatigue, career longevity risks, and downstream healthcare costs.

Real Results, Real Voices

In addition to the study's findings, surgeons using NekSpineTM have shared powerful testimonials on its impact in daily practice:

"This study confirms my experience with the NekSpineTM exoskeleton. It is invaluable! The device allows me to get through a long operative day by reducing work-related neck pain. I wear it for every open case and highly recommend trialing it." Philip Haigh, MD, MSc, FRCSC, FACS, Oncologic and Endocrine Surgery

"The first time I wore NekSpineTM, it was a game-changer for me. I no longer experience the neck pain I used to. I use it for every case," Gary Raff, MD, Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery

"It fits seamlessly into my workflow and reduces the discomfort I used to feel-it's almost like turning back the clock to how I felt in my 20s," John de Graft-Johnson, MD FACS, Cardiothoracic Surgeon

About Composite Manufacturing Inc.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in San Clemente, California, Composite Manufacturing Inc. (CMI) has been at the forefront of advanced composite technologies, particularly in the medical, surgical, and imaging equipment sectors. As a biomedical engineering company and registered FDA manufacturer, CMI integrates composite structural design, conventional materials, human factors, ergonomics, and customers' needs to develop and deliver high-performance equipment across multiple markets. CMI's vertically integrated operations afford significant advantages in quality control, cost containment, shortened development cycles, and market responsiveness. Their proprietary technologies have been instrumental in pioneering the use of advanced composite structures in various surgical applications.

