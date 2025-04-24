ALDX Investors Have Opportunity To Join Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aldeyra announced on April 3, 2025, that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter based on its NDA for reproxalap. The FDA letter stated that the Company's NDA "failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes." Despite the Company's claims that its clinical trial data was "uniquely supportive" of the drug's positive results, the FDA stated it has concerns about the trial data it supported as part of the NDA. Based on this news, shares of Aldeyra fell by almost 75% over the course of trading on the same day.

