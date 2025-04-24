Signature Aviation Offers Enhanced International Arrivals Services At Teterboro Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This service streamlines the existing arrivals process for Signature's international guests with U.S. Customs Operations.

Orlando, FL, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced a more streamlined service at the northwest Customs & Border Protection General Aviation Facility at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, which will enhance the resident and guest experience.

Signature's service at the northwest facility will provide a more efficient experience for our international arrival guests and residents at Teterboro by providing start-to-finish assistance on the customs ramp and reducing transportation time following the clearance process. Upon landing, arriving guests and residents will taxi to the northwest customs ramp for clearance where they will be marshalled on to the ramp by a Signature team member. Following clearance, Signature's team members will provide end-to-end service for baggage assistance and other critical guest and resident needs, while providing quick transportation to the new northwest Signature Aviation international arrivals terminal, Hangar 12, which borders the customs ramp.

This post-arrival experience is enhanced with a dedicated pick-up area at the new facility for international guests and residents, ensuring no waiting times and delivering an exceptional experience defined by Signature's unparalleled service and world-class hospitality.

“We're always listening and working with our guests and residents to create seamless experiences and find the best opportunities to enhance our network,” said Tony Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, Signature Aviation.“With updated transportation features and a more efficient process for our guests, Signature will continue to elevate the safe, seamless, and exceptional experiences guests have come to expect from Teterboro Airport and our other 200+ locations across the globe.”

Signature also recently announced an expanded supply of blended SAF at its Teterboro locations to help guests meet their sustainability goals.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industryleading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .

Attachments



Teterboro Airport Signature International Arrivals at Teterboro

CONTACT: Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 407-206-5368 ...