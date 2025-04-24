Storone Announces Expansion Of Strategic Partnership With Phison To Launch AI-Native Intelligent On-Premises Storage Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration to Deliver On-Prem LLM Training Support and Chat-Accessible Intelligent Storage in Q2 2025

New York, NY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE , the developer of the most efficient storage platform, delivering unmatched data protection and flexibility with minimal hardware, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Phison Electronics , a leading innovator in NAND flash technologies. This further engagement builds upon their prior collaboration on high performance, high density storage to now deliver AI-native intelligent, on-premises storage platforms that combine Phison's aiDAPTIV+ memory extension technology with StorONE's high-performance storage platform.

The partnership between StorONE and Phison aims to empower enterprises and research teams to train and deploy large language models (LLMs) on-premises, using secure, high-throughput storage enhanced with conversational AI interfaces for simple management and optimization.

The joint solution will be available in Q2 2025, offering customers a transformative combination of high-speed, scalable storage and AI embedding acceleration that supports LLM training at scale.

“At StorONE, we have always believed in making a storage platform not just fast and affordable, but intelligent,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE.“By combining our enterprise storage platform with Phison's aiDAPTIV+, we are enabling AI infrastructure that's not just smarter, but more accessible.”

Phison's aiDAPTIV+ technology expands the available memory for LLM training by extending GPU VRAM with Phison SSDs used as flash memory, enabling cost-effective training of models exceeding billions of parameters-without the need for massive numbers of data center GPUs. When paired with StorONE's performance optimized architecture, organizations gain an edge in AI development, privacy-preserving data management, and low-latency inferencing.

“Phison is committed to democratizing AI performance - and our partnership with StorONE expands that vision at scale,” said Michael Wu, President of Phison-US.“Together, we're giving customers a powerful way to accelerate their AI ambitions with secure, intelligent on-premises infrastructure.”

The upcoming platform will also feature an AI-powered chatbot interface for interacting with storage resources via natural language, allowing administrators and developers to query system status, troubleshoot bottlenecks, and optimize workflows with unprecedented ease.

Learn more about Phison aiDAPTIV+ and how it brings new possibilities to StorONE customers, please register to get more details at

This collaboration marks a new phase in AI infrastructure-one where storage is no longer a passive repository, but a proactive, intelligent ally in every organization's AI journey.



About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, is the developer of the most efficient enterprise storage platform, designed from day one as a true platform to ensure maximum efficiency - delivering unmatched data protection and flexibility with minimal hardware and maintenance.

StorONE provides ONE 100% software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, different disk types on the same volume, and any location, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

The StorONE platform is designed to be future-proof, eliminating the need for migrations and enabling seamless adoption of emerging technologies like AI.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Phison

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Founded in 2000 with the invention of the world's first single-chip USB flash drive, Phison has grown into a $1.8B company with over 4,500 employees-75% of which are dedicated to R&D.

The company's innovations include aiDAPTIV+, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-prem, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.

With more than 2,000 patents and a track record of industry firsts-including the world's first PCIe Gen5 client SSD, largest capacity enterprise U.2 SSD, and the first PCIe Gen4 SSD in space-Phison is a founding member of the Open NAND Flash Interface (ONFI) group and a board member of the SD Association.

