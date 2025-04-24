Groundworks To Support Habitat For Humanity Home Builds Across North America For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company will celebrate its largest year of volunteerism yet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks® , North America's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced today its fourth consecutive year of partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Marking a record-breaking year of volunteerism, Groundworks employees will help build 74 homes across the U.S. and Canada through the company's Build Together initiative. This program is one of many that reflect Groundworks' ongoing commitment to investing in the local communities where its team members live and work.

“Being in the business of making homes safer isn't just a job for us – it's something we are deeply passionate about,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks.“Groundworks believes that everyone deserves a safe and reliable place to call home. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity is a way that we can use our unique set of skills and expertise to help families create their dream home.”

The first Groundworks-supported home build of 2025 takes place April 24 in Westland, Mich., where employees will volunteer with Western Wayne County Habitat for Humanity to help repair and beautify a home for a local family. Throughout the remainder of the year, more than 70 additional home builds will be scheduled in local communities across the U.S. and Canada. In total, Groundworks will donate more than $100,000 to support the construction of Habitat for Humanity homes this year, with an estimated 700 employees volunteering their time.

“By the end of 2025, Groundworks will have proudly supported more than 200 Habitat for Humanity home builds nationwide,” said Jackie Hoffman, director of culture and engagement at Groundworks.“The growing enthusiasm and involvement from our team reflects how service and philanthropy are deeply rooted within our culture. This initiative continues to be a powerful example of our commitment to giving back and strengthening the communities we're honored to be part of.”

The Build Together program is one of many that run through Groundworks' Goodworks corporate giving initiative. Through Goodworks, the nearly 80 Groundworks offices support their communities in a number of ways – from volunteerism to donations and sponsorships. To learn more about how Groundworks gives back, visit .

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer's greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with over 79 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks' combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks' continued growth and success at .



