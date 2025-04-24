Lotto.Com Celebrates 3 Million Customers And Over $100 Million In Winnings, By Welcoming New Customers To Winever™ With Free Powerball Ticket ™ Promotion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital lottery platform celebrates hitting two major growth milestones as demand for convenient, secure ticket ordering continues to rise

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is excited to announce two major milestones in its growth journey: over $100 million in winnings awarded to customers and more than 3 million players on the platform. This growth signals increasing demand for safe, accessible, and digitized lottery experiences.

“Surpassing 3 million players and seeing over $100 million in winnings go back into the hands of our customers is an incredible accomplishment for our team,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of“We're honored to be the platform so many people trust and remain committed to continuing our growth in a way that benefits both our users and the state lotteries we partner with.”

is transforming the lottery experience with a seamless, mobile-first platform that lets users quickly and securely order official state lottery tickets. With over $150 million returned to state lotteries, the company is fueling vital community initiatives while expanding nationwide. As it grows, remains committed to responsible, user-first innovation to continue to connect with players and drive incremental funding for the states it serves.

To celebrate the massive milestones, will be offering new customers a chance to enter the world of WineverTM with a free Powerball ticket using code“WINEVER” until May 15th, 2025.

currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, with plans to expand into more jurisdictions in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Customers on can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets“Winever,” visit

ABOUT INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. has over 3 Million customers, and has created 9 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado . In June 2023, introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

