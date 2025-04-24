Five Iron Golf Announces Two New Flagship Locations In NYC And Cleveland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flatiron flagship moves to a brand-new, expanded location at 611 6th Avenue; Shaker Heights set to become first-ever Five Iron family entertainment center

New York, NY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, is excited to announce two major expansions: a brand-new Flatiron flagship in New York City, opening in 2026, and a first-of-its-kind family entertainment center in Shaker Heights, OH, opening in late 2025.

Five Iron Golf, the brand that redefined indoor golf in the United States, has become a category-defining leader by blending the serious side of the game-lessons, fittings, and practice-with the fun side-corporate events, kids' parties, date nights, and everything in between. Whether you're grinding on your swing or just looking to have a great time with friends, Five Iron has built a space where every type of golfer belongs.

Five Iron Flatiron: The Original, Reimagined

Five Iron's journey began at 19th and 5th Avenue, with a scrappy four-simulator setup that quickly became a hub for New York City golfers. Now, it's time for the next chapter - just a few blocks away at 611 6th Avenue. The new location will be over 50% larger, expanding from 10 to 13 Trackman simulators, with enhanced locker rooms, lounge areas, and an all-new bar and dining experience.

“It's bittersweet to move from our first location - and our namesake,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf.“The 'Five' in Five Iron was a nod to 5th Avenue, and no, we're not changing our name to Six Iron. But this brand-new, much larger space is exactly what this part of Manhattan deserves. We chose Flatiron for our first-ever location for a reason - and we still believe it's the perfect neighborhood for a flagship.”

Five Iron Shaker Heights: Family Fun Meets Golf Innovation

Slated to open in late 2025, Five Iron Shaker Heights will be located at 20040 Van Aken Blvd. in the heart of the bustling Van Aken District. It will mark a major evolution for the brand - a true family entertainment center, combining Five Iron's signature golf simulators with an 18-hole indoor/outdoor miniature golf course and the latest version of Detroit Duckpin , a bowling experience that has quickly become a Five Iron favorite.

Detroit Duckpin first launched in Five Iron's downtown Detroit location, where it quickly became a local hit. It expanded next to Seattle, where it built a following as a social and family-friendly alternative to traditional bowling. The Shaker Heights location will feature the third and most refined version of the concept, arriving just as Duckpin bowling continues to grow in popularity across the country for its approachable, fast-paced, and fun format.

Serving Shaker Heights and surrounding suburbs like Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills, and Beachwood, the new space is designed to bring families and communities together - while also complementing Five Iron's existing downtown Cleveland location.

“We're incredibly excited about Shaker Heights,” said Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer.“This location brings together some of our favorite concepts under one roof and will serve as a true hub for golf and entertainment in the suburbs. We've loved becoming part of the Cleveland community, and with two unique but complementary locations, we're just getting started.”

From Tour-level fittings to 10-year-old birthday parties, Five Iron continues to break the mold of what a golf venue can be - welcoming everyone and building community through the game. For more information, visit

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

About Detroit Duckpin:

Detroit Duckpin originated in Detroit and has since expanded to Kirkland, Seattle, offering a modern twist on the classic bowling experience with its unique duckpin format. Featuring smaller pins and lighter balls, duckpin bowling provides a fun yet challenging game for players of all skill levels. Ideal for parties, corporate events, and family gatherings, Detroit Duckpin combines entertainment, food, and drinks in a lively atmosphere. With a focus on creating memorable experiences, Detroit Duckpin invites guests to "boldly bowl where no one has bowled before." Learn more at .

About Callaway Tour Fitting:

Callaway Tour Fitting by Five Iron Golf offers a premium, tour-level club fitting experience designed to deliver custom Callaway equipment tailored precisely to each golfer's swing. Led by certified golf coaches, our approach prioritizes trust, expertise, and what's genuinely best for your game. Whether you're fine-tuning a specific club or building out a full set, fittings are available for drivers, putters, or any combination in between-all at a transparent, hourly rate. With access to 46 clubheads, 200+ shafts, and over 20 putters, no other fitting experience matches our breadth of Callaway options at this price point. Backed by Five Iron Golf's commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, Callaway Tour Fitting is the trusted choice for golfers seeking performance-driven results. Learn more at .

