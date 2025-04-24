Cimplifi™ Named Docusign Customer Delight Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Recognizes Cimplifi Innovation and Excellence in Delivering Client-Centric Contract Solutions

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, is proud to announce it has been named the recipient of the Docusign Customer Delight Partner Award. Presented by Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management Company (IAM), the award recognizes partners who consistently deliver exceptional client outcomes through innovative solutions and a relentless focus on customer success.

This recognition highlights the strength of Cimplifi and Docusign's strategic partnership and its impact in delivering enterprise-grade agreement solutions to the world's most sophisticated organizations.

"Our partnership with Docusign has been nothing short of transformative," said Steven Harber, chairman of the board at Cimplifi. "We are honored to receive the Customer Delight Partner Award at Docusign Momentum's Partner Day in New York and extend our sincere thanks to Docusign CEO Allan Thygesen and his leadership team. Together, we are helping clients harness the power of agreement technology to accelerate business outcomes."

A Docusign Platinum Partner, Cimplifi has leveraged Docusign's groundbreaking IAM platform to build cutting-edge, AI-driven contract lifecycle management and analytics solutions that drive speed and insight across the enterprise.

“Cimplifi continues to set the bar for what's possible with Docusign,” said Bronwyn (Bron) Hastings, group vice president of global partners and alliances at Docusign.“This award is a testament to how they're applying the IAM platform in powerful ways-combining automation, AI, and deep contract expertise to help clients unlock enterprise value at scale. We're proud to partner with Cimplifi as they lead the way in transforming agreement workflows and look forward to joint future success with IAM.”

“Docusign's technology enables us to deliver scalable, intelligent solutions that meet the complex needs of Fortune 500 clients,” said Charles Post, EVP of contract analytics and lifecycle management at Cimplifi.“With the IAM platform, we're entering a new era of AI-driven agreement transformation. Embracing and leading with AI isn't optional-it's essential to deliver the innovation, value, and efficiency our clients expect-and we're just getting started.”

Cimplifi remains dedicated to helping clients reduce contract risk and cost while unlocking the full potential of their agreement data. To learn more about Cimplifi and the award-winning client experience, visit .

About Cimplifi TM

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Name: Sara Moore Company: Cimplifi Job Title: Director of Marketing Email: ... Phone: +1 346 646 4604