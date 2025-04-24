Šiaulių Bankas Executed Early Redemption Of EUR 20 Million Bonds
"The bonds have been redeemed early because, with less than five years remaining until the maturity of the subordinated bonds, less than 100% of the issued nominal amount qualifies as Tier 2 capital.
After redeeming the subordinated bond issue, Šiaulių bankas continues to meet capital adequacy requirements with a significant buffer. The bank has strengthened its Tier 1 capital on October 14, 2024 by issuing an Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond issue," says Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division at Šiaulių bankas.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
+370 610 44447
