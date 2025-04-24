Main Street Financial Services Corp. Announces Earnings For First Quarter Of 2025



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $3.6 million, or $0.47 per common share

Deposit growth of $28.3 million, or 9.8% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Loan growth of $17.8 million, or 6.4% annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Continued reduction of wholesale funding by $31 million during the first quarter of 2025. The wholesale funding balance decreased to $69 million, or 4.8% of assets, as of March 31, 2025. Declared cash dividend of $0.14 per share on April 11, 2025



WOOSTER, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTCQX: MSWV), (the“Company”), the holding company parent of Main Street Bank Corp. reported a net income of $3.6 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 13.27% and 1.03%, compared to 12.94% and 0.86%, for the first quarter of 2024 with merger costs excluded.

The Company announced a merger of equals transaction with Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (“Legacy Wayne”) on February 23, 2023. On May 31, 2024 (the“Merger Date”), the Company completed the transaction, forming a financial holding company with assets of $1.4 billion. On the Merger Date, Legacy Wayne merged with and into Main Street, with Main Street surviving the merger (the“Merger”). Immediately following the Merger, Main Street's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp., merged with and into Wayne Savings Community Bank, with Wayne Savings Community Bank surviving the merger. Upon completion of the Merger, Wayne Savings Community Bank was renamed Main Street Bank Corp.

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse merger using the acquisition method of accounting, therefore, Legacy Wayne was deemed the acquirer for financial reporting purposes, even though Main Street was the legal acquirer. Accordingly, Legacy Wayne's historical financial statements are the historical financial statements of the combined company for all periods before the Merger Date. Our consolidated statements of income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and forward, include the results from Main Street on and after May 31, 2024. Results for periods before May 31, 2024, reflect only those of Legacy Wayne and do not include the consolidated statements of income of Main Street. Accordingly, comparisons of our results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, with those of prior periods may not be meaningful. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, dividends paid and all references to share quantities of Main Street have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the Merger.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented“We are proud of the progress we have made as a combined organization. The merger has created meaningful opportunities for growth and enhanced our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. Our team's dedication and our communities' ongoing support have been instrumental in this success, and we're deeply grateful for the trust placed in us.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net interest income was $11.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 128% from $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin of 3.44% for the first quarter of 2025 increased 83 basis points from 2.61% for the first quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 6.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 81 basis points when compared to 5.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, $68.5 million of the existing loan portfolio repriced and the bank funded $62.0 million in term loans and lines of credit at current market rates. Investment yields increased 157 basis points to 3.89% as of March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The cost of funds for the first quarter of 2025, was 2.43%, a decrease of 5 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The cost of funds is impacted by the acquisition of new deposit accounts in the local market at rates lower than wholesale funding, such as FHLB advances. The cost of deposits was 2.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 13 basis point increase when compared to 2.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The cost of borrowings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled 4.32%, an decrease of 42 basis points when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

A provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $245,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the quarter, the Company recognized $22,000 in charge-offs and $39,000 in recoveries, reflecting relatively stable asset quality.

Noninterest income totaled $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $141,000, or 20.8%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in noninterest income is primarily attributed to interchange fees and service charges generated from the acquired deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.6 million when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase reflects a quarter of combined expenses after the merger. The continued realization of expected cost savings from the merger have progressed as planned during the quarter. Noninterest expense decreased by $436,000 when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due to decreased compensation expense and supplies.

The provision for income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, increased by $464,000 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company reassessed the West Virginia state income tax position and a $177,000 credit adjustment was realized during the quarter.

March 31, 2025 Financial Condition

At March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $1.41 billion with net loan balances totaling $1.13 billion. Loan balances grew by $17.8 million, or 6.4% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily attributed to $17.4 million growth in the commercial loan portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $11.8 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05% for March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses and the related provision for credit losses is based on management's judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for credit losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for credit losses.

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) was $4.9 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease from $6.1 million at December 31, 2024. The NPL to net loan receivable ratio was 0.43% as of March 31, 2025. Past due loan balances of 30 days and more increased from $13.8 million at December 31, 2024, to $14.5 million, or 1.28% of net loans outstanding, at March 31, 2025.

Improvement in Asset Quality Since Merger Announcement: The combined level of classified loans for Legacy Wayne and Main Street was $24.4 million as of December 31, 2022. Since the merger announcement on February 23, 2023, the management teams of both Main Street and Wayne invested a great deal of time ensuring our combined organization utilizes strong underwriting standards and proactively monitors credit quality. Main Street sold approximately $15.2 million of loans in August 2023 and April 2024, of which approximately $12.7 million were classified loans. As of March 31, 2025, the resultant Company has $12.0 million of classified loans.

Total liabilities was $1.30 billion at March 31, 2025 with deposits totaling $1.18 billion and wholesale funding totaling $69.0 million. Deposits grew by $28.3 million, or 9.8% annualized, during the first quarter of 2025, mainly attributed to growth from Maximize Money Market accounts and the Short-Term Relationship Certificates of Deposits. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances as the primary source of wholesale funding due to their accessibility and alignment with prevailing market rates. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company reduced the reliance on FHLB advances by $36 million.

Total stockholders' equity was $114.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.2 million when compared to the December 31, 2024 balance. Total stockholders' equity increased during the first quarter of 2025 primarily from net income of $3.6 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.5 million, partially offset by dividends of $1.1 million.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. is a holding company headquartered in Wooster, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Main Street Bank Corp. was founded in 1899 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, and mortgage services across its branch infrastructure. Today, Main Street Bank Corp. operates 19 branch locations in Wooster, Ohio, Wheeling, West Virginia and other surrounding communities in Ohio and West Virginia. Additional information about Main Street Bank Corp. is available at

