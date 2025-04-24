George P. Johnson Experience Marketing Announces The Promotion Of Fiona Bruder To Global CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned agency executive brings global leadership, client-first mindset, and a bold vision for the future of experiential marketing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world's leading experience marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Fiona Bruder to Global Chief Executive Officer . A respected leader with over 25 years of marketing experience, Bruder most recently served as President of GPJ's Americas operations. She has been a transformative force behind the agency's growth and global expansion, and is known for cultivating deep client relationships and championing innovation during times of change.

Bruder takes the helm from Chris Meyer who after 12 years leading GPJ, was recently appointed CEO of Project , GPJ's parent company. Meyer will continue to support Bruder during the transition and will assume the role of GPJ's Strategic Executive Advisor. The leadership changes are effective May 1, 2025 .

Under Meyer and Bruder's leadership, GPJ was well-positioned to thrive during a time of global disruption, thanks to established expertise in digital and hybrid experiences. Building on this foundation, they guided the agency through an experiential evolution-supporting clients as they navigated new engagement models and delivering impactful, tech-enabled experiences. Their strategic leadership strengthened client partnerships while expanding services to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry.

“Fiona has long dedicated herself to this company's growth and mission, including impressive leadership through the pandemic - where we've emerged even stronger as a company,” said Meyer.“Her global mindset, people-first leadership style, and unwavering commitment to client success make her the ideal leader for this next chapter.”

As GPJ steps confidently into the future, Bruder will focus on scaling the agency's global impact by continuing to invest in AI-powered solutions, expanding into new verticals , and further evolving the agency's experiential capabilities. With GPJ's deep-rooted expertise in the automotive industry , Bruder also sees a renewed opportunity to build on this heritage by driving innovation for brands in mobility and beyond.

“GPJ has been my home for many years, and it's where I built the career I love so much today,” said Bruder.“Our success has always been grounded in the strength of our client relationships, our culture of collaboration, and our ability to evolve ahead of the curve . I'm excited to lead this exceptional team into a future that's defined by creativity, intelligence, and purpose.”

A passionate advocate for inclusive leadership, Bruder spearheaded the hiring and development of GPJ's first-ever DEI leader , and supported the development of the agency's employee resource groups (ERGs) to promote equity and belonging across the organization.

Bruder is also committed to cross-agency collaboration , playing a key role in aligning strategy and innovation across The Project Worldwide alliance, ensuring clients benefit from a fully integrated, end-to-end experience offering.

“We are energized by the future ahead,” said Bruder.“With the strength of our global teams, the diversity of our services, and our unwavering focus on clients, we're poised to redefine what brand experiences can do in this next era.”

Bruder's global perspective is informed by decades of hands-on leadership with some of the world's most iconic brands. Her experience managing global teams and overseeing international accounts positions her to further elevate GPJ's presence and capabilities worldwide.

"Fiona has been far more than just a partner-she's become an integral part of our team," said Colleen Bisconti, VP of Events and Experiences at IBM. "Through every evolution and key moment, GPJ has stood with us as a trusted brand advisor, consistently turning our vision into reality, driving innovation in all that we do, and exceeding expectations. We're thrilled to see Fiona take on this new role and lead GPJ into an exciting and inspiring next chapter."

