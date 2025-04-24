American Kidney Fund Announces 2025 Class Of Corporate Members Providing Support In The Fight Against Kidney Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) announces its 2025 Class of Corporate Members who serve as strategic partners in AKF's Corporate Membership Program . Corporate Members provide vital support to AKF's work for the kidney disease community.

“AKF continues to expand our resources and programs to best serve the kidney patient community and positively impact their lives-which we could not do without our Corporate Members,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“We are grateful that our Corporate Members-both new and returning-have chosen to be partners with us in the fight against kidney disease on all fronts.”

The 2025 class of AKF Corporate Members, as of the date of this publication, includes:



Champion Level : Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation and Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Patron Level : Amgen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk A/S, Spherix Global Insights and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advocate Level : Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., argenx SE, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Vifor, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and Sanofi Friend Level : ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer U.S. LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hansa BioPharma AB, Merck & Co., Natera and Vera Therapeutics, Inc.

AKF has a long history of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, giving Corporate Members the confidence that their investment in AKF will have the maximum impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on its constituents and programs, not overhead, AKF directly touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit. AKF has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

Corporate Members fund AKF's essential work, including:



Award-winning, evidence-based kidney health education resources that reach millions of people living with kidney disease, caregivers, living organ donors and health care providers each year

Advocacy efforts supporting public policy and legislation that improve the lives of those living with kidney disease and living organ donors Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF's mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at ... or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease - from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org , or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

