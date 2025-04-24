SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2025 THE GOVIES GOVERNMENT SECURITY AWARDS

Security Today, the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, is pleased to announce the winners of this year's The GOVIES Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Security Today , the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, is pleased to announce the winners of this year's The GOVIES Government Security Awards.Twenty companies across 27 categories are being recognized this year for their innovative products and solutions. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories, including artificial intelligence, security and risk intelligence and video surveillance cameras.“With a diverse set of categories, this awards program showcases some of the most innovative products shaping government security today. This year's winners reflect that innovation and excellence,” said Security Today Publisher Ralph C. Jensen.“We're proud to recognize these standout solutions that are not only setting new standards but also making a meaningful impact.”The 2025 Award WinnersAccess Control Devices/PeripheralsCyberLock, Inc.: ValidiKey ProAccess Control Devices/Peripherals – WirelessHES: Adams Rite DL100 AperioWireless Deadlatch with Card ReaderAccess Control Software/ControllersGallagher Security: High Sec Controller 7000Artificial IntelligenceSecuriport: Deep Traveler Mobile appAutonomous Border SystemsPureTech Systems: PureActivv16Autonomous Perimeter SystemsPureTech Systems: PureActivv16Big Data AnalyticsSecuriport: Threat MonitorCloud Solutions & ServicesD-Fend Solutions: EnforceAir2 v24.04.2Compliance Acceleration SolutionsLifeSafety Power: LifeSafety Power FlexPower FPO Series Power SuppliesCyber Defense SolutionsQuantum: Quantum DXi All-flash T-SeriesCyber Threat IntelligenceCyware Labs Inc.: Cyware Intel Exchange Automated Threat Intelligence ManagementData SecurityHES: Adams Rite DL100 AperioWireless Deadlatch with Card ReaderIntelligent Edge DevicesVerkada: Verkada FIPS-Validated Sensor: SV25-FLicense Plate RecognitionGenetec: AutoVu CloudrunnerMobile AppsPaxton Inc: Entry and Paxton Entry AppMonitoring SolutionsLifeSafety Power: LifeSafety Power FlexPower FPO Series Power SuppliesNetwork SecurityDispersive Holdings, Inc.: DispersiveCloudRisk AnalysisSecuriport: Threat MonitorSecure Access Service Edge (SASE)Versa Networks: Sovereign SASESecurity & Risk IntelligenceForward Networks: Forward EnterpriseSecurity & Risk IntelligenceLVT: LVT Mobile Security UnitUser and Entity Behavior AnalyticsSecuriport: Contactless CorridorUser Authentication/Identification/Credentialing & ManagementCyberLock, Inc.: CyberAudit EnrollerVideo Surveillance Cameras – HDBosch Security and Safety Systems: FLEXIDOME 8100i (IR)Video Surveillance Cameras – IPAxis Communications, Inc.: AXIS Q1728 Block CameraVideo Surveillance Hardware & AccessoriesAntaira Technologies: Antaira LMX-1204G-SFP-T-BABA Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act Compliant Industrial Ethernet SwitchVisitor ManagementKonica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Alice ReceptionistInformation on the 2026 The GOVIES will be available on next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.###About Security TodaySecurity Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.

