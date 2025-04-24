Alejandro Muñoz Joins Kula Bio's Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kula Bio welcomes agricultural industry leader Alejandro Muñoz to its Board of Directors to help drive innovation and advance sustainable farming solutions.

- Bill Brady, CEO

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agricultural solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Muñoz to its Board of Directors. His extensive background in biological sciences and seed technology will be invaluable as the company continues to innovate and expand its sustainable agriculture solutions.

Alejandro Muñoz holds a B.S. in Agronomy from the University of Costa Rica. He has served as President of the Latin American division of Corteva Agriscience, the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, where he oversaw operations in more than 10 countries, including 20 different production and manufacturing facilities and 20 research and development centers.

Bill Brady, CEO of Kula Bio, commented on the appointment: "We are happy to welcome Alejandro to our Board of Directors. His deep expertise in biological sciences and his global seed experience at Corteva makes him an exceptional addition to our team. Alejandro's insights will be crucial as we strive to advance our mission of providing sustainable and effective agricultural solutions worldwide."

Alejandro Muñoz added, "I am excited to join Kula Bio's Board of Directors and contribute to the company's vision of transforming agriculture through sustainable practices. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation and make a positive impact on global food security."

About Kula Bio:

Kula Bio, a leader in sustainable agriculture, is harnessing the power of naturally occurring microbes to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional nitrogen fertilizers. Utilizing supercharged microbes and precision application, Kula Bio provides an environmentally friendly, efficient, and cost competitive alternative to traditional nitrogen sources. Learn more at

Greg Fischer

Kula Bio

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.