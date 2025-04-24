Colorful Japanese Umbrellas To Decorate Photo Spots At 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato'

Japanese umbrellas color the Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll) area

Part four of the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025" features a ninja-themed social media photo campaign

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori has announced that its popular ninja-themed attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be holding a special event for the rainy season (known in Japanese as "samidare") in May, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025", starting Saturday, May 10.

For Part 4 of the festival, special photo spots will be decorated with colorful Japanese umbrellas at the "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll") area, and an accompanying social media campaign will run from May 24 (Saturday) to July 13 (Sunday). The photo spots will allow visitors to create memories with Japanese cultural aesthetics and a unique ninja theme. Additionally, visitors who post a photo or video taken and the photo spots on social media with the hashtag "#Shinobi-ZatoSamidareFes" can receive one original Nijigen no Mori-exclusive character card as a limited edition souvenir.

■Overview

Duration: Saturday, May 24 - Sunday, July 13

Business Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (Last entry 8:00 PM)

Price: Free *Separate admission ticket is required to enter attraction area.

Location: "Chi No Maki" ("Earth Scroll") area within NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Details: Visitors who take a photo or video at the special photo spots post them on social media with the hashtag "#Shinobi-ZatoSamidareFes" can show the post to staff to receive one original Nijigen no Mori-exclusive character card.

Website: naruto_shinobizato/

Tickets:

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

