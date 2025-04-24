Lamblion Holiday Apartments Opens The World Of Sustainability Up To Young Minds

Lamblion Holiday Apartments

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lamblion Holiday Apartments is situated in the centre of the beautiful twin-island state of Antigua and Barbuda, nestled between the two historic villages of Sea View Farm and Freemans Village. In December 2024, Green Globe acknowledged Lamblion Holiday Apartments' valuable contributions to sustainable tourism and awarded the property recertification for the third year. The property received a notable compliance score of 88% for its green efforts.Lamblion Holiday Apartments' goal is to have as minimal impact as possible on the environment and surrounding communities. Although small in size the property continues on its path with purpose and focus. There has been growth in the community outreach program for the children at the Seaview Farm Primary School and the addition of a radio program feature. Furthermore, new developments have been made at the onsite herb garden for the overall wellness of guests.Introducing Environmental Sustainability Issues to Young MindsIn line with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations, the management and staff of the Lamblion Holiday Apartments are committed to educating and transferring knowledge about sustainability practices to young minds.Lamblion Holiday Apartment believes that environmental sustainability is important to the future of Antigua's children. The property has committed to supporting Grade 3 students (8-9 year olds) at the Sea View Farm Primary School in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability. Workshops based on selected topics are held every year on significant days such as Earth Day and World Environment Day. The workshops aim to develop and reinforce actions to care for and to protect the planet. Educational sessions include lively discussions, engaging activities and the distribution of pledged reminders by the children to invest in environmental sustainability efforts.Annual Environmental Radio ProgramCommencing on Earth Day, 5th June 2023, the Lamblion Holiday Apartments commenced an annual 30-minute paid radio program broadcasted on a local radio station. The program aims at bringing national public attention to environmental and sustainability matters that are highlighted under a specific theme addressed each year on World Environment Day. By raising awareness within the community about critical problems that are being tackled around the globe and hopefully inspiring action at home, the property endeavours to pave the way for a better future for generations to come.Re-establishment of the Herb GardenGuests are very welcome to peruse and select herbs and fruit from the property's much loved edible garden which was established by passionate gardeners and owners, Lorilyn and Lionel. Over 100 different plants flourish in the gardens of the Lamblion Holiday Apartment.The herb garden has been re-developed to increase guests' awareness of traditional and cultural uses of herbs and medicinal plants. It also aims to showcase the importance of locally grown fresh herbs as a vital source of essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to a well-rounded and nutritious diet. Furthermore, the herb garden was cultivated to provide guests with fresh and flavourful herbs in cooking and adding a delicious burst of flavour to meals prepared in their apartments. Using homegrown herbs also reduces the need to purchase dried herbs from the store that saves guests' money.For more information about sustainability practices at Lamblion Holiday Apartments please click here .ContactLorilyn WalkerManager/OwnerLamblion Holiday ApartmentsBelle View EstatesSt. Georges, Antigua and/or BarbudaE: ...T:268 562 6642

