Ishaan Khatter Reveals His Experience Of Shooting In Pahalgam Prior To The Terror Attack

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter has requested 'not to pit Indian Hindus against Indian Muslims' after the Pahalgam terror attack as he believes this will be the final victory for the terrorists.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Dhadak' actor penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the long and painful history of Kashmir.

"This was a targeted attack on Hindus. Denying that is dishonest. There is a long and painful history here: from the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to attacks on Amarnath yatris. But using this pain to pit Indian Hindus against Indian Muslims is unforgivable. That is the terrorists' final victory. And we must not let them win." Ishaan penned.

Ishaan also said that he was in Pahalgam around two months back and during his visit, he met many kind and helpful locals.

Narrating his own experience, the 'Beyond the Clouds' actor said, "On a personal note, I'd like to say I was in Pahalgam barely 2 months ago. I have always felt a deep connection and love for Kashmir and have always found the people to be kind and helpful. I've met some beautiful souls there. My heart aches to imagine the loss that the victims of these awful attacks are facing. Let's not forget Kashmir has long been damaged. A place that is often called heaven on earth is deeply wounded by acts like these and the lives of its people are indelibly affected.

Ishaan was in Kashmir recently to shoot for his song "Pyaar Aata Hai", alongside Tara Sutaria.

Ishaan urged all to not be blinded by hatred and work towards justice. He continued, "We stand to be tested not for our politics, not for our religion but for our HUMANITY. Let's never forget and let's direct our collective anger towards accounting for JUSTICE and not blind hatred. Let's be what these pathetic assailants want us to forget we are - Human beings, with sensitivity, reasoning, and thoughtfulness."

Ishaan also penned a note remembering the Kashmiri local, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life in the attack attempting to save the lives of these tourists.