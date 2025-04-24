403
POLYNEXT AWARDS & CONFERENCE DUBAI 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) PolyNext 2025: A Global Platform for Plastic Recycling & Sustainable Solutions
Dubai, UAE – The PolyNext Awards & Conference 2025 is set to take center stage on October 01-02, 2025, at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Dubai, Salah Al Din St, Deira, Dubai. This premier global event is dedicated to driving innovation and fostering collaboration in the realm of plastic recyclability and sustainability. The PolyNext Awards & Conference 2025 aims to spotlight groundbreaking advancements, share best practices, and recognize excellence in sustainable solutions through its prestigious awards program. By bringing together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and sustainability advocates, PolyNext 2025 serves as a catalyst for transformative change in the plastics industry. Key Highlights of PolyNext 2025: ● Innovation and Technology: Explore the latest in cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovations that are revolutionizing plastic recycling and sustainability. The conference will feature exhibitions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions showcasing the most advanced solutions in the industry. ● Awards and Recognition: The PolyNext Awards will honor organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to plastic recyclability and sustainability. This prestigious awards program celebrates excellence and innovation, inspiring others to follow suit. ● Expert Insights: Gain valuable insights from experts and thought leaders in the field. The conference will feature panel discussions, case studies, and workshops led by industry experts, providing attendees with practical knowledge and strategies to implement in their own organizations. ● Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, professionals, and decision-makers from around the world. PolyNext 2025 offers unparalleled networking opportunities to forge new partnerships, exchange ideas, and collaborate on sustainable initiatives. Distinguished Speakers: PolyNext 2025 will feature a lineup of esteemed speakers, including: ● Mika Surakka , Managing Director, Sumi Oy ● Mia Bowyer , CEO, Automate Social ● Priya Sarma Mathur , Head of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Unilever ● Thomas Lorenz , CEO, Lorenz Kunststofftechnik ● Aman Kulshrestha , CTO, Emirates Biotech ● Ashly Alex , Executive Director- Environmental Solutions, Imdaad Group ● Saurabh Gupta , Founder & CEO, Earth5R ● Tames Jan Rietdijk , Program Advisor, River Cleanup ● Ajith PK , Founder, Plaskon Plastics Eco Circular Pvt. Ltd ● Vivek Tandon , Founder, Revalyu ● Eric Schaffner , Founder, ZeLoop ● Christian Bardon , President & CEO, VotreCity ● Priyanka Jha , Director, Advance Plastic Chips Manufacturing LLC ● Chinuu Kwatra , Founder, Khushiyaan Foundation ● Dr. Sameer Joshi , Vice Chairman, Indian Plastics Institute -IPI ● Hartmut Siebert , Head of Sales, Polymer and Crystallization ● Hashsham Syed , Professor, Michigan State University Companies Attending: PolyNext 2025 will host a diverse range of companies at the forefront of plastic recycling and sustainability, including: ● Unilever ● Sumi Oy ● Emirates Biotech ● VotreCity Monaco ● Earth5R ● Revalyu ● Zeloop and many more... Join Us at PolyNext 2025: PolyNext 2025 is more than just a conference-it's a platform to shape the future of plastic recyclability and contribute to a more sustainable world. Whether you are an industry professional, a sustainability advocate, or simply passionate about making a difference, PolyNext 2025 is the event for you. Message from the founder, Anas Jawed, CEO of Next Business Media I'm excited to introduce PolyNext Conference , a platform dedicated to the latest advancements in plastic recycling, sustainable packaging, and circular economy solutions. As part of the PolyNext Awards & Conference, we're committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of the plastics industry. PolyNext is more than just a publication-it's a thriving ecosystem that connects industry leaders and innovators through digital platforms and services. Our mission is to create a space for knowledge exchange and actionable change in the plastics industry. Join us on this transformative journey as we lead the way in sustainability and material innovation. Welcome to PolyNext , where the future of plastics begins today. Registration and Information: For more information about the PolyNext Awards & Conference 2025, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and the full event agenda, please visit About PolyNext: PolyNext is a leading platform committed to advancing sustainability and innovation in the plastics industry. Through its conferences, awards programs, and industry collaborations, PolyNext aims to create a more sustainable future by promoting plastic recyclability and environmental responsibility.
Business Relation
Fareed Yaseen
... +91 8130128432 Media Contact: Wareesha Yaseen Delegates Relation ... +91-9910225209
