POLYNEXT AWARDS & CONFERENCE DUBAI 2025

– The PolyNext Awards & Conference 2025 is set to take center stage on October 01-02, 2025, at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Dubai, Salah Al Din St, Deira, Dubai. This premier global event is dedicated to driving innovation and fostering collaboration in the realm of plastic recyclability and sustainability.

The PolyNext Awards & Conference 2025 aims to spotlight groundbreaking advancements, share best practices, and recognize excellence in sustainable solutions through its prestigious awards program. By bringing together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and sustainability advocates, PolyNext 2025 serves as a catalyst for transformative change in the plastics industry.

Explore the latest in cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovations that are revolutionizing plastic recycling and sustainability. The conference will feature exhibitions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions showcasing the most advanced solutions in the industry.

The PolyNext Awards will honor organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to plastic recyclability and sustainability. This prestigious awards program celebrates excellence and innovation, inspiring others to follow suit.

Gain valuable insights from experts and thought leaders in the field. The conference will feature panel discussions, case studies, and workshops led by industry experts, providing attendees with practical knowledge and strategies to implement in their own organizations.

Connect with industry leaders, professionals, and decision-makers from around the world. PolyNext 2025 offers unparalleled networking opportunities to forge new partnerships, exchange ideas, and collaborate on sustainable initiatives.

PolyNext 2025 will feature a lineup of esteemed speakers, including:

, Managing Director, Sumi Oy

, CEO, Automate Social

, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Unilever

, CEO, Lorenz Kunststofftechnik

, CTO, Emirates Biotech

, Executive Director- Environmental Solutions, Imdaad Group

, Founder & CEO, Earth5R

, Program Advisor, River Cleanup

, Founder, Plaskon Plastics Eco Circular Pvt. Ltd

, Founder, Revalyu

, Founder, ZeLoop

, President & CEO, VotreCity

, Director, Advance Plastic Chips Manufacturing LLC

, Founder, Khushiyaan Foundation

, Vice Chairman, Indian Plastics Institute -IPI

, Head of Sales, Polymer and Crystallization

, Professor, Michigan State University

PolyNext 2025 will host a diverse range of companies at the forefront of plastic recycling and sustainability, including:

● Unilever

● Sumi Oy

● Emirates Biotech

● VotreCity Monaco

● Earth5R

● Revalyu

● Zeloop and many more...

PolyNext 2025 is more than just a conference-it's a platform to shape the future of plastic recyclability and contribute to a more sustainable world. Whether you are an industry professional, a sustainability advocate, or simply passionate about making a difference, PolyNext 2025 is the event for you.

I'm excited to introduce, a platform dedicated to the latest advancements in plastic recycling, sustainable packaging, and circular economy solutions. As part of thewe're committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of the plastics industry.

PolyNext is more than just a publication-it's a thriving ecosystem that connects industry leaders and innovators through digital platforms and services. Our mission is to create a space for knowledge exchange and actionable change in the plastics industry.

Join us on this transformative journey as we lead the way in sustainability and material innovation. Welcome to, where the future of plastics begins today.

For more information about the PolyNext Awards & Conference 2025, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and the full event agenda, please visit

PolyNext is a leading platform committed to advancing sustainability and innovation in the plastics industry. Through its conferences, awards programs, and industry collaborations, PolyNext aims to create a more sustainable future by promoting plastic recyclability and environmental responsibility.Fareed Yaseen...

+91 8130128432

Wareesha Yaseen

Delegates Relation

...

+91-9910225209