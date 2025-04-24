Real Madrid's Camavinga Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Madrid: Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a groin injury on Thursday.
The French international sustained the injury during Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on Wednesday.
"Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a complete rupture of the left adductor tendon," said Madrid in a statement.
Spanish media report Camavinga will miss the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against rivals Barcelona, as well as Madrid's final five league games as they try to overhaul the Catalan leaders.
Camavinga may also miss the Club World Cup this summer in the United States, with some reports suggesting he will be sidelined for three months.
The 22-year-old has struggled for form this season at Madrid after playing an important role in their conquest of a La Liga and Champions League double last year.
