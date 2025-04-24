Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Real Madrid's Camavinga Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury

Real Madrid's Camavinga Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury


2025-04-24 09:10:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Champions League AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a groin injury on Thursday.

The French international sustained the injury during Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga on Wednesday.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a complete rupture of the left adductor tendon," said Madrid in a statement.

Read Also
  • 'Greatest-ever' Vardy to leave Leicester at end of season
  • Burke stars as Al Duhail win on penalties, set up Qatar Cup final with Al Sadd
  • Olympic medallists Moon, Newman to clash in Doha

Spanish media report Camavinga will miss the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against rivals Barcelona, as well as Madrid's final five league games as they try to overhaul the Catalan leaders.

Camavinga may also miss the Club World Cup this summer in the United States, with some reports suggesting he will be sidelined for three months.

The 22-year-old has struggled for form this season at Madrid after playing an important role in their conquest of a La Liga and Champions League double last year.

MENAFN24042025000063011010ID1109468593

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search