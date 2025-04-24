403
Jaspreet Bindra's AI&Beyond Joins Forces With Inflexion Group To Drive AI Upskilling For ABM Experts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24 April 2025: Inflexion Group is pleased to announce an exciting strategic partnership with AI&Beyond, a pioneering AI literacy start-up co-founded by technology veteran Jaspreet Bindra and AI & cybersecurity expert Anuj Magazine. This partnership aims to deliver specialised AI literacy training, focusing particularly on generative AI, to account-based marketing (ABM) practitioners across Inflexion Group's global client base.
As artificial intelligence continues to dramatically reshape the business landscape, ABM professionals increasingly need to confidently and ethically incorporate AI tools into their work. Through this dynamic collaboration, Inflexion Group and AI&Beyond will jointly deliver targeted training programmes, including the acclaimed Generative AI Bootcamp, Ethics Bootcamp, and AI Fluency workshops, specifically tailored to meet the needs of ABM teams.
Delivered as part of Inflexion's ABM AcademyTM, the innovative AI in ABM Bootcamp is designed to equip marketing professionals with practical AI skills that directly enhance their daily effectiveness, strategic insight, and creative outputs. Delivered virtually across two engaging two-hour sessions plus guided self-study, the bootcamp offers hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools integrated seamlessly within Inflexion Group's proven ABM framework.
By the end of this class, participants will be able to:
Summarise the foundational skills that are the building blocks of AI proficiency.
Define how to navigate the AI landscape safely and ethically.
Describe how to integrate AI seamlessly into key ABM workflows.
Apply AI tools in real-world situations through the ABM process.
Bev Burgess, CEO and Co-founder of Inflexion Group, highlights the strategic importance of the partnership:
“Our collaboration with AI&Beyond ensures that our clients - and our own team - gain essential AI competencies that align with our commitment to innovation and ethical practice. We're dedicated to helping marketing professionals use AI confidently and responsibly, significantly improving the impact of their ABM programmes.”
Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI&Beyond, emphasised:“At AI&Beyond, we believe that AI is no longer a distant future - it is a reality that is transforming the way we work, think, and create. AI literacy should be as fundamental as reading, writing, and arithmetic, especially in industries undergoing rapid AI-driven transformations. AI literacy is no longer optional; it is essential, particularly in areas like ABM where precision, creativity, and personalised engagement are crucial. We are thrilled to partner with Inflexion Group to help marketing professionals harness AI's full potential, responsibly and effectively.”
This partnership underscores Inflexion Group's vision of proactively supporting clients in navigating rapid technological advancements, emphasising practical and ethical applications of AI to drive measurable business success.
About Inflexion Group
Inflexion Group helps companies drive account-based growth through orchestrated account-based marketing, account management, customer success, and executive engagement programmes.
The Inflexion team has supported more than 50 global technology and professional services companies in implementing successful ABM strategies.
We are thought leaders in all aspects of account-based growth, with published works on Account-based Marketing: the definitive handbook for B2B marketers (Burgess, Kogan Page, 2025), Account-Based Growth: Unlocking sustainable value through extraordinary customer focus (Burgess and Shercliff, Kogan Page, 2022) and Executive Engagement Strategies (Burgess, Kogan Page, 2020).
About the ABM Academy
The ABM Academy offers the most comprehensive training in Account-Based Marketing, delivering practitioner-led courses for marketing professionals at every stage of their ABM journey.
From beginners to experts, our academy offers four flexible learning pathways - including on-demand modules, live virtual courses, custom team training, and individual mentoring - all leading to recognised digital credentials via Credly.
Drawing on experience with global leaders like Accenture, IBM, and Salesforce, our seasoned practitioners, who have collectively trained over 10,000 marketers worldwide, share proven frameworks and best practices developed in the field.
Guided by an advisory group of experienced global ABM programme leaders, we frequently update our curriculum so that our delegates master the latest strategies and techniques, empowering both individuals and organisations to achieve exceptional results with ABM.
About AI&Beyond
AI&Beyond is a global AI literacy initiative, co-founded by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine, to democratise the understanding and adoption of Artificial Intelligence across industries. With a focus on experiential learning, AI&Beyond offers tailored programmes like the Generative AI Bootcamp and Ethics Bootcamp to equip individuals and organisations with practical, responsible AI skills. With operations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the platform aims to bridge the gap between AI's potential and its real-world application. By fostering a deeper understanding of AI's ethical, strategic, and societal dimensions, AI&Beyond empowers enterprises to navigate and lead in an AI-driven world.
