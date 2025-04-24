403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Initiative By Opris Enables Launch Of Secure Crypto Exchanges In Just 10 Days
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Madurai, India, April 24, 2025 – Opris, a blockchain development solutions provider, has announced a new initiative that allows the launch of cryptocurrency exchanges within a 10-day timeline. This streamlined approach is expected to benefit startups and enterprises aiming to enter the digital finance sector quickly and securely.
The global market for cryptocurrency exchange platforms has witnessed exponential growth, expanding from $45.9 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $264.3 billion by 2030. In parallel, worldwide crypto adoption continues to accelerate, with user counts surpassing 600 million and anticipated to reach 1 billion by the end of 2025.
To address this rising demand, Opris has developed a full suite of exchange solutions, including Centralized, Decentralized, P2P, Hybrid, Escrow, and OTC trading models. These platforms are designed to offer advanced functionalities, multi-device compatibility, and bank-grade security protocols.
“The crypto economy is evolving fast. Our goal is to give businesses the power to launch secure, scalable, and compliant exchanges in record time,” said a representative from Opris.
The service package includes:
Customizable platform design tailored to unique business needs
Pre-integrated KYC/AML compliance modules
Robust liquidity management systems
Trading engine and wallet integration
Dedicated post-launch support and updates
By minimizing development delays and reducing operational complexity, this initiative is positioned to enable a faster and more strategic market entry for organizations exploring digital asset infrastructure.
About the Organization
Opris, established in 2021 and headquartered in Madurai, India, is a technology company focused on blockchain innovation. The company offers a wide range of services including cryptocurrency exchange development, DeFi solutions, smart contracts, and NFT platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Opris serves clients worldwide and remains committed to accelerating blockchain adoption.
The global market for cryptocurrency exchange platforms has witnessed exponential growth, expanding from $45.9 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $264.3 billion by 2030. In parallel, worldwide crypto adoption continues to accelerate, with user counts surpassing 600 million and anticipated to reach 1 billion by the end of 2025.
To address this rising demand, Opris has developed a full suite of exchange solutions, including Centralized, Decentralized, P2P, Hybrid, Escrow, and OTC trading models. These platforms are designed to offer advanced functionalities, multi-device compatibility, and bank-grade security protocols.
“The crypto economy is evolving fast. Our goal is to give businesses the power to launch secure, scalable, and compliant exchanges in record time,” said a representative from Opris.
The service package includes:
Customizable platform design tailored to unique business needs
Pre-integrated KYC/AML compliance modules
Robust liquidity management systems
Trading engine and wallet integration
Dedicated post-launch support and updates
By minimizing development delays and reducing operational complexity, this initiative is positioned to enable a faster and more strategic market entry for organizations exploring digital asset infrastructure.
About the Organization
Opris, established in 2021 and headquartered in Madurai, India, is a technology company focused on blockchain innovation. The company offers a wide range of services including cryptocurrency exchange development, DeFi solutions, smart contracts, and NFT platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Opris serves clients worldwide and remains committed to accelerating blockchain adoption.
Company :-Opris
User :- Opris Exchange
Email :...
Phone :-9994248706
Mobile:- 9994248706Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment