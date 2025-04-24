Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Initiative By Opris Enables Launch Of Secure Crypto Exchanges In Just 10 Days

2025-04-24 09:09:35
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Madurai, India, April 24, 2025 – Opris, a blockchain development solutions provider, has announced a new initiative that allows the launch of cryptocurrency exchanges within a 10-day timeline. This streamlined approach is expected to benefit startups and enterprises aiming to enter the digital finance sector quickly and securely.

The global market for cryptocurrency exchange platforms has witnessed exponential growth, expanding from $45.9 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $264.3 billion by 2030. In parallel, worldwide crypto adoption continues to accelerate, with user counts surpassing 600 million and anticipated to reach 1 billion by the end of 2025.

To address this rising demand, Opris has developed a full suite of exchange solutions, including Centralized, Decentralized, P2P, Hybrid, Escrow, and OTC trading models. These platforms are designed to offer advanced functionalities, multi-device compatibility, and bank-grade security protocols.

“The crypto economy is evolving fast. Our goal is to give businesses the power to launch secure, scalable, and compliant exchanges in record time,” said a representative from Opris.

The service package includes:

Customizable platform design tailored to unique business needs

Pre-integrated KYC/AML compliance modules

Robust liquidity management systems

Trading engine and wallet integration

Dedicated post-launch support and updates

By minimizing development delays and reducing operational complexity, this initiative is positioned to enable a faster and more strategic market entry for organizations exploring digital asset infrastructure.

About the Organization

Opris, established in 2021 and headquartered in Madurai, India, is a technology company focused on blockchain innovation. The company offers a wide range of services including cryptocurrency exchange development, DeFi solutions, smart contracts, and NFT platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Opris serves clients worldwide and remains committed to accelerating blockchain adoption.

