IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders Arrive In Thailand For 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 24 April 2025: In a strong step towards nurturing homegrown talent and elevating Indian riders onto the global motorsport map, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India has announced its international racing squad for the 2025 season of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). The riders have arrived in Thailand for the first round of the season scheduled this weekend from 25th to 27th April 2025.
The move underlines Honda's commitment to grooming young Indian riders into world-class athletes while showcasing the brand's engineering and racing prowess on Asia's most competitive circuits. As a part of the company's broader vision to create a pipeline for Indian riders to thrive internationally, this initiative offers young talent the opportunity to race alongside Asia's best and bring pride to the nation. It also marks Honda's dedication to building a strong foundation for motorsports in India.
The 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will feature six rounds, starting with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand scheduled from 25th to 27th April 2025. The second round will take place in Malaysia from 30th May to 1st June 2025, followed by Japan (Round 3) in July and Indonesia (Round 4) in August. While the venue and timeline for Round 5 is yet to be announced, the season finale will be held in December back at Thailand.
For the 2025 season, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India will be represented by two promising Indian riders in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class: the 19-year-old Kavin Quintal and 18-year-old Johann Reeves. While Kavin has already participated in the previous season of ARRC, Johann has been announced as a new rider for this season in the championship.
Kavin Samaar Quintal's performance in the 2024 ARRC season has been a testament to his skill and determination. The reigning champion of Honda India Talent Cup 2023, he joined Honda Racing India in 2019 and also represented India in Asia Talent Cup 2022. As we gear up for the 2025 season of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), Honda Racing India is also thrilled to spotlight Johann Reeves Emmanuel, a promising talent who made waves in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (HITC) in 2019. Over the years, his performance improved significantly in domestic racing, highlighting his potential and earning him a coveted spot in the Thailand Talent Cup 2024.
Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Samaar Quintal said,“Having raced in the previous season of the ARRC, I have gained invaluable experience and insights into what it takes to compete at this level. In 2025, I am determined to take all my learnings, sharpen my skills further, and aim for a strong finish in the top 10 rankings. I sincerely thank Honda Racing India for this continued opportunity and their unwavering support in helping me grow as a racer.”
Johann Reeves Emmanuel said,“Being a part of the 2025 ARRC is a huge opportunity for me. It's not just about racing-it's about learning, growing, and proving that I can compete with the best in Asia. This will be my very first ARRC season, and I am beyond thrilled to be on this journey. I will give it my all to secure a place in the top 10 rankings, and I am truly grateful to Honda Racing India for believing in me and giving me this platform.”
