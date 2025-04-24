Logix Fiber Networks Promotes Jim Hintze To Chief Revenue Officer

Hintze to lead customer growth strategy amid rising demand for AI, data center, and wavelength solutions across Texas

HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logix Fiber Networks, Texas' leading business fiber provider, today announced the promotion of Jim Hintze to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A proven commercial leader with more than three decades of experience in telecommunications-spanning dark fiber, optical transport, wireless, and data center connectivity-Hintze will lead Logix's revenue strategy across enterprise, wholesale, and hyperscale markets. He will oversee all revenue-driving activities at Logix, including new sales, customer growth, and go-to-market strategy for the company's expanding portfolio of enterprise and wholesale solutions.

Hintze's promotion comes as Logix continues to build momentum in the Texas market following a strategic recapitalization and leadership transition earlier this month. Since joining Logix in 2021, Hintze has led the company's evolution toward high-capacity connectivity, playing a key role in developing its dark fiber strategy, expanding partnerships with data centers, and positioning Logix as a go-to partner for AI-ready infrastructure and next-generation wavelength services.

"Jim has helped reshape Logix into a modern network infrastructure provider that's built for where the market is going," said Greg O'Connor, CEO of Logix. "His leadership has been instrumental in positioning us as a trusted partner to cloud, AI, and hyperscale customers who need the reliability, scale, and performance our network can deliver. I'm thrilled to have him step into this role and drive our next chapter of growth."

As CRO, Hintze will oversee all revenue-related functions, including sales, marketing, channel development, and strategic partnerships. His focus will be on deepening Logix's presence in high-growth Texas markets and expanding service delivery to enterprises, carriers, cloud providers, and data center operators.

Prior to Logix, Hintze held senior leadership roles at companies including Boldyn Networks (formerly Transit Wireless), FiberLight, Juniper Networks, Frontier Communications, Fujitsu Network Communications, and Nokia Bell Labs. At each organization, he led transformational sales and go-to-market efforts, built high-performing teams, and helped scale infrastructure solutions to meet rising demand for bandwidth, mobility, and real-time data services.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to help lead Logix," said Jim Hintze, CRO. "We're sitting on some of the strongest fiber assets in Texas and we're investing in the next wave of technologies our customers need-from dark fiber to high-speed wavelength services and AI-powered applications. I'm honored to take on this role and help accelerate Logix's impact across the state."

Logix now operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, connects to over 3,000 on-net buildings and more than 80 data centers, and continues to invest in infrastructure across Texas' fastest-growing markets.

About Logix

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix") is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about Logix Fiber Networks and its services, visit .

Media Contact

John Puskar

[email protected]

SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED