Azerbaijan Composers' Union Holds Scientific And Practical Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has conducted a scientific and practical conference focusing on the topics "Uzeyir Hajibayli: from Leyli and Majnun to Koroghlu" and "Muslim Magomayev: from Shah Ismail to Nargiz", Azernews reports. The conference was timed to the 140th anniversary of prominent composers.

Chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist, corresponding member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Professor, Frangiz Alizade, who opened the conference with an introductory speech, noted the role of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy in Azerbaijani culture.

She emphasized the composer's exceptional contributions to the creation of the composition school and spoke in detail about the stage works created by the composer's friend and comrade-in-arms, Muslim Magomayev.

The event featured presentations showcasing various aspects of the music of two pillars of national musical culture-Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Professor of the Baku Music Academy Konul Nasirova (Archetypes in the Operas of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev), Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor Khatira Hasanzadeh (A Look at Uzeyir Hajibayli's Publicism), Doctor of Science in Art History, Professor of the Baku Music Academy Aytaj Rahimova (The Peaks of Our Musical Culture: The Legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev), Doctor of Science in Art History, Associate Professor Leyla Zohrabova (Tradition and Innovation in the Creativity of Uzeyir Hajibayli) and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor Aytan Babayeva (Similar and Different Features in the Mugham Operas of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev) delivered reports.

The artistic part of the conference featured the composer's immortal works - the duet of Sarvar and Gulnaz from the operetta "Let it not be, let it be" (Performed by: soloists of the J. Jahangirov Choir Fidan Mammadzadeh and Parvin Safarov. Concertmaster: Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva) and the romance "Without You" (soloist of the J. Jahangirov Choir Emil Bagirzadeh. Concertmaster: Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva)

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important role in helping develop a strong national identity through music.

The Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibayli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.

The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibayov, and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in Azerbaijan and around the world.