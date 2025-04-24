Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ninth Round Of Kuwaiti-Turkish Political Consultations Begins In Ankara


2025-04-24 09:03:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 24 (KUNA) -- The ninth round of political consultations between the Kuwaiti-Turkish Foreign Ministries began Thursday in Ankara.
Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Turkish counterpart Nuh Yilmaz headed the consultations.
The consultations focused on ways to bolster ties in all fields and recent happenings in the region and the world. (end)
