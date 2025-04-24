403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ninth Round Of Kuwaiti-Turkish Political Consultations Begins In Ankara
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 24 (KUNA) -- The ninth round of political consultations between the Kuwaiti-Turkish Foreign Ministries began Thursday in Ankara.
Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Turkish counterpart Nuh Yilmaz headed the consultations.
The consultations focused on ways to bolster ties in all fields and recent happenings in the region and the world. (end)
oas
Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Turkish counterpart Nuh Yilmaz headed the consultations.
The consultations focused on ways to bolster ties in all fields and recent happenings in the region and the world. (end)
oas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment