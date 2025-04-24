403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Muscat 29Th Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off With Wide Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 24 (KUNA) -- The 29th Muscat International Book Fair kicked off Thursday with the participation of 674 publishing houses representing 35 countries, including Kuwait. The fair features a variety of cultural and literary events that will continue until May 3.
The exhibition will witness the holding of 211 cultural events and various programmes, distributed between entertainment competitions, scientific initiatives, theatrical performances and cultural workshops, including the "Challenge Time with Reading" initiative.
Regarding media coverage, more than 74 media professionals from 50 media organizations from several countries were invited, in addition to a number of social media activists. (end)
nfa
The exhibition will witness the holding of 211 cultural events and various programmes, distributed between entertainment competitions, scientific initiatives, theatrical performances and cultural workshops, including the "Challenge Time with Reading" initiative.
Regarding media coverage, more than 74 media professionals from 50 media organizations from several countries were invited, in addition to a number of social media activists. (end)
nfa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment