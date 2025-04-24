Commonwealth Dentistry Announces Partnership With Pfabulous Gentle Dentistry And Expansion Into Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Dentistry, a trusted leader in comprehensive dental care across Central Virginia, is pleased to announce its partnership with Pfabulous Gentle Dentistry and the expansion of services into the Chesterfield community.

This partnership marks a significant step in Commonwealth Dentistry's mission to bring high-quality, patient-centered care to more families across the region. Pfabulous Gentle Dentistry has built a strong reputation in the Chesterfield area, known for its dedication to compassionate care and long-standing relationships with patients.

Through this partnership, patients can expect the same friendly team, trusted providers, and commitment to exceptional care-now supported by the broader resources and clinical network of Commonwealth Dentistry. The practice's focus remains on delivering dental care in a comfortable, welcoming environment, with continuity and quality at the forefront.

"We are thrilled to welcome the team from Pfabulous Gentle Dentistry into our family," said Dr. McKenzie Woodard, Clinical Director at Commonwealth Dentistry. "Their values align with ours, and together we look forward to continuing a legacy of care that puts patients first."

Commonwealth Dentistry provides a full spectrum of dental services including general, cosmetic, orthodontic, pediatric, periodontic, and endodontic care. The addition of the Chesterfield location allows the group to expand access to care while maintaining a personalized approach tailored to each patient's needs.

About Commonwealth Dentistry

Founded in 1998 in central Virginia, Commonwealth Dentistry is a doctor-owned and operated dental group committed to providing exceptional, comprehensive dental care. In 2021, Commonwealth Dentistry partnered with Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry to create the premier regional dental practice with a growing network of dedicated dental professionals. Together the company has earned numerous "Favorite Family Dentist" awards throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including Indy Week's 'Best of the Triangle', 'Best Dentist' in Wilmington from StarNews, Richmond Magazine's 'Top Dentist' award, and 'Readers' Choice' award in Charlottesville from the Daily Progress.

SOURCE Commonwealth Dentistry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED