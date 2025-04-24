Tyto Athene Selected For U.S. Army $378.7 Million IDIQ Training Contract

To provide modernization solutions for the Army's live training ranges and combat training centers.

RESTON, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), a federal technology integrator of mission-focused IT and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a position on the U.S. Army's live training ranges and combat training centers (LTRaC) multiple award contract (MAC) 3.

Through this indefinite delivery, indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $378.7 million, Tyto will provide lifecycle support for the Army's simulation, training and instrumentation programs. The contract has a five-year base period and three option years. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 2033. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

"Supporting the Army's mission to deliver realistic, integrated training environments that prepare our military for the challenges of complex and contested environments is essential for our country's national security efforts," said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene . "This award reflects Tyto's deep commitment and support of the Army's combat training and STRI programs. We are poised to deliver and enable the modernization of critical training systems that directly impact military readiness and mission objectives across Army combat training centers."

Tyto will provide continuous technology refreshments (CTR), IT modernization and developmental efforts for combat training centers, live fire ranges, synthetic training environment-live training systems (STE-LTS), home station instrumentation training systems (HITS) and the joint Pacific multinational readiness center-instrumentation system (JPMRC-IS). The company will also provide CTRs for integrated player units and radio frequency range equipment on the digital range training system (DRTS) ranges.

This win showcases Tyto's alignment with the Army's PEO STRI mission of rapidly developing, delivering and sustaining testing, training and information operations capabilities to enhance readiness across the Army's operational spectrum. Through this contract vehicle, Tyto will support live, virtual and constructive modeling, simulation, and training events for warfighters at various Army combat training centers in the continental United States (CONUS).

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene delivers secure, mission-critical technology solutions that empower defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and stay ahead of evolving threats. As a mission-driven integrator, we combine deep technical expertise with a hands-on, collaborative approach to ensure agencies have the tools needed for operational success. From network modernization to cyber defense, we help organizations turn data into actionable insights, enabling information dominance and greater mission effectiveness. Our commitment to innovation and customer success drives us to deliver solutions that enhance security, resilience, and communications across the government landscape. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit or follow Tyto on LinkedIn .

