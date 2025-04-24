Faculty From Trailblazing Healthcare Training Provider Honored With National Award For Outstanding Allied Health Educator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's winner, Krystal Dispennette, is an alumna of CHCP's Licensed Medical Radiologic Technologist (LMRT) program and now serves as a beloved instructor at CHCP's San Antonio campus. Krystal's journey-from a teenage mom to a nationally recognized educator-exemplifies the power of stackable training pathways coupled with holistic student support in changing lives.

"Krystal embodies the spirit of CHCP," said Rosina Perez, President of CHCP's San Antonio campus. "She understands firsthand what our students are going through and consistently goes above and beyond to ensure they succeed. Her passion, empathy, and innovation in the classroom are unmatched."

The Master Teacher Award celebrates outstanding educators who demonstrate excellence in engaging teaching practices, student retention, clinical integration, and use of technology and simulations in the classroom. Krystal presented her work at the 21st Annual National Conference on Allied Health Education, where she was honored alongside national leaders in healthcare education.

"Winning this award for two out of the last three years reflects the extraordinary talent and dedication of CHCP's faculty," said Eric Bing, Chancellor and CEO of CHCP. "We're incredibly proud of Krystal and all of our educators who work every day to remove barriers and empower students to build better futures."

CHCP is the largest provider of allied health education in Texas, training the next generation of healthcare professionals across the state and country. CHCP's learner-centered model combines stackable credentials, flexible scheduling, and wraparound support services that meet students where they are.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit .

