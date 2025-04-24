Pentaho's Rapid Customer Growth Driven By Market Demand For Data Fitness And Smart Simplicity

Customers are embracing Pentaho's platform to improve core operations and enable AI and regulatory strategies, accelerating year over year performance growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentaho , the industry's leading data intelligence and integration platform utilized by 73% of the Fortune 100, continues to see record growth and customer adoption for its vision of data fitness and smart simplicity. Enterprises across all industries are leveraging Pentaho to improve their data foundations and become more data fit in core operations while also meeting the data demands of AI and emerging regulations.

With its 20-year legacy as a category leader in data management, combined with the continued enhancements to its platform, increasing numbers of customers are trusting Pentaho to help them safely and strategically unlock their data for smarter, more informed business decisions. Pentaho customers are achieving foundational, AI-ready data intelligence across their organization, improving data trust, quality and governance while avoiding the heavy infrastructure burdens and slow time to value of competing solutions.

"Customers are really gravitating to how our vision of data fitness and smart simplicity can bring value to their organization," said Maggie Laird, President at Pentaho. "Data teams are dealing with an incredible array of competing needs in data complexity, rising costs, and rapidly changing regulations. We've purposely designed and delivered a lightweight yet robust platform so customers can confidently manage their data at scale with governance and quality, and we're thrilled to see our vision being embraced by more and more customers."

Over the past year, organizations across banking, critical infrastructure, and central and local government – those with the highest volumes of data and the most stringent regulations – have adopted or expanded their use of Pentaho. Large organizations like Vodacom and Fannie Mae are seeing the value of leveraging Pentaho to support core operations, with a significant increase in organizations like FirstBank adopting Pentaho Data Catalog to help drive their data governance and compliance strategies.

"Having a strong data foundation is vital to us effectively managing and governing our data for core operations, meeting various regulatory needs, and organizing our data for impactful AI efforts," said Vladimir Bendikow, Chief Data Officer, FirstBank UK Limited. "Pentaho Data Catalog will enable us to confidently leverage our data in all the ways we need to drive and grow our business."

While more and more customers are embracing the advantages of using Pentaho across their data ecosystem, the industry has taken notice as well. Over the past two quarters the company has been recognized for its innovation by BigDATAwire (Pentaho Data Catalog - 2024 Reader's Choice, Best Big Data Product: Data Catalog/Security/Governance), the Data Breakthrough Awards (Pentaho Data Catalog - Data Catalog Solution of the Year) and the Cube's Technology Innovation Awards (Finalist - Most Innovated Data Platform).

Pentaho introduced an updated version of its platform in Fall 2023, with a new architecture that unlocks business value with AI-ready data. The flexible and modular platform includes Pentaho Data Integration , Pentaho Business Analytics , Pentaho Data Catalog , Pentaho Data Quality and Pentaho Data Optimizer – all designed to connect to existing and evolving data environments without costly integration or coding. Pentaho provides a foundation for universal data intelligence and delivers confidence in mission-critical digital and operational insights amid a surge in traditional, GenAI and Agentic AI demands.

