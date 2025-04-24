AI Translation Pioneer Wordly Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary

Wordly Surpasses 3,000 Global Customers and Continues Delivering AI Innovation to Meet Evolving Market Needs

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordly , the leader in real-time AI translation and captions, marks its 6-year anniversary with a major milestone: surpassing 3,000 customers and 4 million users in more than 60 countries. This significant achievement demonstrates the growing demand for high quality and affordable live translation services across multiple industries worldwide.

Wordly has rapidly become the top choice for organizations across corporate, government, education, nonprofit, NGO, and religious sectors, powering thousands of multilingual meetings and events annually. The AI powered solution does not require special equipment or human translators, making it a great way to provide high quality and affordable language access for meetings and events. This has become even more important in 2025 with significant budget cuts and trade sanctions impacting the ability of businesses to continue making their conferences and training programs accessible and engaging for all attendees.

" Our success comes from an unwavering commitment to our customers," said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. "We listen closely, we innovate relentlessly, and we build solutions that solve real problems. Our mission is to make every meeting and event more inclusive by breaking down language barriers. Since we launched our first product in April 2019, we've stayed ahead of the curve to deliver powerful, easy to use, and affordable AI translation that works for organizations of every size."

AI Innovations From Wordly Include :



Two-way live translation for more than 3,000 language pairs

Support for in-person and virtual events plus webinars

One-click attendee access to audio and text captions / subtitles

Text transcripts with optional automated translation

Customizable display settings, including font size and background color, to enhance attendee accessibility

Option to create caption and subtitle files to enhance on-demand video content

Seamless integration with platforms like Zoom and Cvent

Automatic language switching and push to talk technology Natural-sounding voices and custom glossaries to enhance translation quality

Wordly will be at several upcoming conferences around the world where you can test using live AI translation, including City Clerks Association of California (CCAC) in San Jose, IMEX in Frankfurt, Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) in Singapore, Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) in Ottawa, and PCMA edUcon in Louisville.

About Wordly

Wordly provides a high quality, secure, easy to use, and affordable live AI translation and caption solution for communicating across multiple languages. Wordly translates dozens of languages in real-time, making in-person and virtual meetings and events more inclusive, accessible, and engaging. Its SaaS platform meets enterprise-grade security & privacy standards and eliminates the need for human interpreters or special equipment. Millions of users across thousands of organizations - including corporate, nonprofit, government, education, and religious sectors - trust Wordly for their multi-language communication needs. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Wordly

