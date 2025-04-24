Bridgeport Continues To Expand Across The Private Investment Spectrum, Adding Strategic Investors And Key Clients

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePort, a financial technology company that provides bespoke technology and infrastructure solutions to sophisticated clients across the private markets value chain, welcomes the addition of strategic investors and key clients as it completes the initial tranche of its most recent capital raise.

As the multi-trillion-dollar wealth channel continues to adopt private investing as an integral strategy component, BridgePort's solutions facilitate broader, more fluid and transparent investor access. The company's agnostic, digital manifold is underpinned by a team with multiple decades of global financial experience, and powers solutions for a variety of private market constituents- from RIA's, OCIO's and Fund Managers; to ATS platforms, Administrators, Diligence and Liquidity providers.

BridgePort's founder and CEO, Christopher Nero, said ''there's been a notable shift from public to private investing in recent years, and we are confident it will be a lasting one. There are major secular shifts underpinning the evolution- a deep reduction in the number of public companies, higher correlation between public equities and fixed income investments, and consistent data supporting the potential for higher risk-adjusted returns in private markets. As advisors and fiduciaries steward clients throughout this journey, robust syndication technology and infrastructure is essential to support them."

The company welcomes partner-investors such as LinePoint Partners & Co. in Los Angeles, Infinity Capital Partners in Atlanta and The Coury Firm in Pittsburgh, as well as prominent clients like New Edge Wealth, Peak Altitude Partners, JurisTrade, P.I. Gateway and a host of other commercial partners who have embraced its cutting-edge, private market solutions.

Donald H. Putnam, Managing Director of Grail Partners and founder of Putnam Lovell, said "as advisors continue to engage with these more complex investments, their needs will expand beyond access and evolve to more pressing requirements- like transaction integration, liquidity, and financing, where more intricate solutions like BridgePort's are imperative."

BridgePort's team spans multiple decades, building, leading and commercializing a variety of global financial services companies. The company was founded by Christopher Nero, the former Global Head of Deutsche Bank's Alternative Fund Services business, who founded and sold HedgeWorks to Deutsche Bank.

About Bridgeport Financial Technology

BridgePort's fully digitized ecosystem enables key industry constituents to leverage data, create more dynamic and compelling investment products, enjoy a more fluid transaction and reporting environment, and gain an unprecedented level of scale and efficiency for private market investing and distribution. The company's agnostic technology and infrastructure, underpinned by multiple decades of global financial experience powers custom private investment platforms, access vehicles, syndication portals and operations-as-a-service for a multitude of sophisticated clients across the private market spectrum.

