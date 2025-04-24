Charin Testival North America 2025 - Media Advisory: Charging Ahead Together

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Join CharIN's EV interoperability CharIN Testival at ACM, Michigan on May 14. Media welcome for tours, interviews & insights into the future of e-mobility.

YPSILANTI, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CharIN (Charging Interface Initiative e. V.) is pleased to invite the media to an electric vehicle (EV) interoperability testing event at the American Center for Mobility (ACM) in Ypsilanti, Michigan outside of Detroit on May 14 from 9 am until 5 pm. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. A special media orientation and tour of the site will begin at 9:30 am.Charging Ahead Together: CharIN Testival North America 2025Media participants will be allowed to interview anyone with prior permission, but photography and videography of the testing equipment will be strictly prohibited due to the sensitive nature of the event. Approved photos will be made available to the media on May 16.Why: At the heart of the CharIN Testival lies hands-on testing of electric vehicle technology including cars, charging stations, and communication controllers, which will undergo rigorous evaluations to ensure they work seamlessly together. These real-time tests are essential to improving system reliability and compatibility, key to widespread EV adoption in North America and globally.Who:Testing companies include:EV: BMW, chargebyte, Nissan, Ford, International Motors, Honda, Lucid, PACCAREVSE: ABB, AUTEL, chargepoint, dSPACE, EVgo, GENIS, heliox, Lincoln Electric, Power Electronics, Power Innovations International, SINEXCEL, VectorTesting System: Chroma, comemso, DEKRA, dSPACE, Keysight, VectorSponsors: CharIN Inc., Soundcoat, WattEV

Cindy Plischke

Charging Interface Initiative e. V.

...al

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.