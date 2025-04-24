403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MAKS Networking To Host India's First International Real Estate Investment Summit In Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ahmedabad, India – The highly anticipated MAKS Networking Conference 2025 , India's first International Real Estate Investment Summit , is set to take place on September 20-21, 2025, in Ahmedabad, India . This landmark event will bring together global real estate investors, developers, financial experts, and policymakers to explore lucrative investment opportunities and foster industry collaborations.
Organized by MAKS Networking Investment Conference & Awards , this prestigious summit aims to reshape the future of real estate investment in India by providing a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and deal-making. A Premier Platform for Investment & Collaboration The MAKS Networking Conference 2025 is set to redefine India's real estate landscape , offering unparalleled insights into market trends, emerging investment destinations, and innovative financial strategies. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with renowned industry leaders, venture capitalists, and institutional investors through panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive networking sessions. Key Highlights of the Event: ✅ Exclusive Investment Opportunities – Discover high-potential real estate projects and joint ventures.
✅ Expert-Led Panel Discussions – Gain insights from top real estate magnates, economists, and financial strategists.
✅ Global Networking – Connect with international investors and decision-makers.
✅ Awards & Recognition – Celebrate excellence in real estate development and investment. “We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking conference, which will serve as a bridge between global investors and India's booming real estate sector. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where industry pioneers can connect, collaborate, and drive impactful investments,” said Imrankhan Nagori, CEO at MAKS Networking. With India's real estate sector projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 , this summit arrives at a crucial time, providing investors with deep market insights and access to emerging opportunities. Registration & Contact Details To be part of MAKS Networking Conference 2025 , visit or call +91 78951 79773 for more information. Join us in Ahmedabad on September 20-21, 2025 , and be a part of India's most influential real estate investment event
Organized by MAKS Networking Investment Conference & Awards , this prestigious summit aims to reshape the future of real estate investment in India by providing a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and deal-making. A Premier Platform for Investment & Collaboration The MAKS Networking Conference 2025 is set to redefine India's real estate landscape , offering unparalleled insights into market trends, emerging investment destinations, and innovative financial strategies. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with renowned industry leaders, venture capitalists, and institutional investors through panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive networking sessions. Key Highlights of the Event: ✅ Exclusive Investment Opportunities – Discover high-potential real estate projects and joint ventures.
✅ Expert-Led Panel Discussions – Gain insights from top real estate magnates, economists, and financial strategists.
✅ Global Networking – Connect with international investors and decision-makers.
✅ Awards & Recognition – Celebrate excellence in real estate development and investment. “We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking conference, which will serve as a bridge between global investors and India's booming real estate sector. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where industry pioneers can connect, collaborate, and drive impactful investments,” said Imrankhan Nagori, CEO at MAKS Networking. With India's real estate sector projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 , this summit arrives at a crucial time, providing investors with deep market insights and access to emerging opportunities. Registration & Contact Details To be part of MAKS Networking Conference 2025 , visit or call +91 78951 79773 for more information. Join us in Ahmedabad on September 20-21, 2025 , and be a part of India's most influential real estate investment event
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment