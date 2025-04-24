MAKS Networking To Host India's First International Real Estate Investment Summit In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The highly anticipated, India's first, is set to take place on. This landmark event will bring together global real estate investors, developers, financial experts, and policymakers to explore lucrative investment opportunities and foster industry collaborations.

Organized by, this prestigious summit aims to reshape the future of real estate investment in India by providing a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and deal-making.

The MAKS Networking Conference 2025 is set to, offering unparalleled insights into market trends, emerging investment destinations, and innovative financial strategies. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage withthrough panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive networking sessions.

– Discover high-potential real estate projects and joint ventures.– Gain insights from top real estate magnates, economists, and financial strategists.– Connect with international investors and decision-makers.– Celebrate excellence in real estate development and investment.

“We are thrilled to host this groundbreaking conference, which will serve as a bridge between global investors and India's booming real estate sector. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where industry pioneers can connect, collaborate, and drive impactful investments,” said Imrankhan Nagori, CEO at MAKS Networking.

With, this summit arrives at a crucial time, providing investors with deep market insights and access to emerging opportunities.

To be part of, visitor callfor more information.

Join us in, and be a part of India's