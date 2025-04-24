Canopy Servicing Appoints Greg Lisiewski To Board

Former PayPal executive brings decades of experience to advance Canopy's loan management solution for commercial lenders

CLAYMONT, Del., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Servicing , a leading loan management and servicing platform, today announced Greg Lisiewski has joined its board of directors.

Lisiewski is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in the lending and financial services space. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Consumer Credit and Buy Now Pay Later at PayPal, overseeing the development and management of credit products to enhance customer financing options. Before that, Lisiewski was the Founder and CEO of Blispay, which he led through an acquisition by Alliance Data.

"I've known Greg for years, and he's an exceptional leader and product visionary who understands the evolving needs of the lending landscape," said Matt Bivons, Founder and CEO of Canopy Servicing. "His experience building and scaling credit products, combined with his ability to lead high-performing teams, makes him an invaluable addition to our board as we build a modern servicing infrastructure for fintechs, banks, and enterprise lenders."

"The lending landscape is evolving rapidly right now, and I firmly believe that great technology is what will drive success in the loan management and servicing space. Canopy is exceptionally well-positioned with a flexible solution to enable any company to become a lender," said Lisiewski. "I look forward to supporting Canopy's leadership team as they power the next generation of business lending."

About Canopy Servicing

Canopy is a modern platform for managing and servicing loans. The company's API-first architecture ensures any brand can embed financial products and bring them to market quickly with world-class service in a highly secure and compliant way. For more information, visit canopyservicing .

Media Contact:

Aaron Berger

A/M Partners

917 355 8959

[email protected]

SOURCE Canopy Servicing

