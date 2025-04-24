GPARENCY's Ami Eller Secures Commercial Real Estate Financing For 50Th Deal Of 2025

Closing at a rate of more than three deals per week, Mr. Eller's 50 transactions span 14 states and ten property types, with total volume exceeding $302 million. Individual transaction sizes ranged from $500,000 to $32 million.

"When your only goal is to get clients the best financing, with no side motives or pressure to steer deals, the results follow," said Ira Zlotowitz, president and founder of GPARENCY. "We're the only broker that guarantees the best financing and works with your existing lender or broker, not against them. And GPARENCY charges only a flat $4,500 fee per deal."

Case studies illustrating the GPARENCY model

In one of Mr. Eller's deals, a client in Brooklyn, NY was working with a well-known brokerage firm on a small medical office deal. GPARENCY returned a competing term sheet within 48 hours, offering 42 basis points in savings. The client used that offer to negotiate 38 basis points off its original quote and ultimately closed with their original lender, preserving the relationship while benefiting from broader market access.

In another transaction closed by Mr. Eller, his client had been pursuing a ground-up construction loan for a single-family rental project in North Carolina through its own direct outreach. The client then engaged GPARENCY to widen the search. The firm shopped the deal to more than 40 banks and debt funds, ultimately identifying the most competitive structure. The client closed directly with the lender, while leveraging GPARENCY's research and access.

In a third instance, a borrower brought a $500,000 refinancing transaction for a retail strip in Mission, TX to GPARENCY. The client paid the full $4,500 fee upfront.

"Any reputable firm would charge $10,000 to $15,000 for a deal this size and assign a junior staffer," the client said. "GPARENCY's full banking team worked it like a $50-million deal. And the results proved it."

"There's nothing like the real-time feedback and lender data we get from working on this many deals," said Mr. Eller. "Our team tracks more than 3,400 lenders nationwide, but we only submit deals to those that are the best fit. When you put the client first, deals of any size matter."

About GPARENCY

Operating as the real estate industry's first and only "Mortgage Assurance Broker," Howell, NJ-based GPARENCY is a commercial real estate finance firm that charges a flat $4,500 per transaction to shop the market and provide clients with the best available rate and terms. Clients are free to proceed with a new lender, their existing lender, or their current broker.

The firm systematically tracks more than 3,400 lenders nationwide and submits financing opportunities to approximately 1,000 unique institutions each month. GPARENCY's model provides transparency, access, and confidence to borrowers across all deal sizes and property types.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

GPARENCY

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE GPARENCY