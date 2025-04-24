African Diaspora Investment Symposium 2025 (ADIS25) Marks 10 Years Of Convening The African Investment Ecosystem

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This ten-year milestone is a call to action. Africa's potential is immense, and the diaspora is key to unlocking it," says, Founder & CEO of African Diaspora Network. "This symposium is an opportunity to harness our collective strengths, deepen our collaborations, and explore new strategies to transform the continent."

Since 2010, ADN has supported entrepreneurs across Africa and the United States, converting remittances into roadmaps for prosperity. ADIS25's theme, "Beyond Remittances: The Evolving Role of Africans in the Diaspora in Unlocking Transformational Investments," shifts the focus from traditional remittances to long-term investments and strategic partnerships for sustainable growth.

Key speakers include Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa , Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Dr. Gebisa Ejeta , Distinguished Professor at Purdue University; Ham Serunjogi , CEO & Co-Founder at Chipper Cash; Dana Nau François , Program Officer at W.K Kellogg Foundation; Rahama Wright , Founder of Yeleen Beauty; Kelly Chibale , Professor at the University of Cape Town; Muhsin Hassan , Managing Director at Lever for Change; and Tresor Riziki , Artist from the Jacquel group.

Why ADIS25 Matters Now More Than Ever.

In a changing global landscape, ADIS25 emphasizes the diaspora's power to drive Africa's economic transformation. "ADIS embodies connection, progress, and shared heritage," states Dr. Liesl Riddle, Dean at George Washington University. "Hosting this event at GWU highlights our commitment to collaboration and bold thinking."

Africa's youthful population and resources offer significant opportunities. ADIS25 facilitates engagement through co-creation and co-investment, leveraging the African diaspora as a bridge to strengthen U.S.-Africa ties.

Event Highlights:



High-Level Panels & Fireside Chats: Discussions with policymakers and investors shaping Africa-U.S. relations.

Diaspora Investment Opportunities: Exploration of ventures driving Africa's economic transformation.

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Showcases: Celebration of African-led enterprises.

Strategic Networking & Partnerships: Global connections with industry leaders. Decade of Impact: Reflection on ADN's achievements in diaspora engagement and investment mobilization.

A Legacy of Change:

ADIS has become a trusted platform for diaspora-led impact, achieving:



3,400+ attendees from 100+ countries

15,000+ changemakers in its network

68+ ecosystem partnerships Numerous impactful collaborations

Join the Movement:

ADIS25 is more than a symposium-it's a movement! Join us in Washington, D.C., for an unforgettable gathering where ideas translate into action, and partnerships shape the future. Be part of a community committed to driving sustainable investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation in Africa and the global diaspora.

Register now at: africandiasporanetwork/adis25

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and partnership engagements, please contact:

Faduma Mohamed

African Diaspora Network

Email: [email protected]

