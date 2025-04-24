Lightwave Therapy Celebrates 23 Years And Expands Reach With FDA-Cleared, Clinical-Grade Devices Designed And Manufactured In Phoenix, AZ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by industry visionary Mike Poling, Lightwave Therapy has built a reputation for delivering reliable, results-driven LED systems used in med spas, dermatology clinics, and wellness centers nationwide. Since receiving FDA clearance in 2010, the company's clinical-grade devices have helped professionals offer safe, effective treatments for acne, aging skin, inflammation, and pain-without downtime or invasive procedures.

"Our success over the past 23 years is directly tied to our focus on quality and innovation," said Poling. "By designing and building our devices in Phoenix, we're able to maintain full control over the production process and ensure our partners receive technology they can trust."

Lightwave Therapy's product suite includes powerful LED systems as well as their exclusive Topical Light Infusion (TLi®) technology-an advanced light-driven delivery method that helps topicals penetrate more deeply into the skin. This unique combination of LED and topical infusion allows providers to offer superior results while differentiating their services in a competitive market.

With a growing number of med spas and wellness facilities seeking safe, science-backed solutions, Lightwave Therapy's reach continues to expand-bringing American-made devices and exceptional customer support to professionals across the country.

As Lightwave celebrates more than two decades of leadership, the company remains committed to empowering providers with the tools and technology to transform their client outcomes and grow their businesses.

To learn more about Lightwave Therapy's FDA-cleared LED systems and TLi® technology, visit lightwavetherapy .

Lightwave Therapy provides U.S.-made, FDA-cleared LED light therapy systems and TLi® technology to medical, aesthetic, and wellness professionals nationwide.

