Lightwave Therapy Celebrates 23 Years And Expands Reach With FDA-Cleared, Clinical-Grade Devices Designed And Manufactured In Phoenix, AZ
"Our success over the past 23 years is directly tied to our focus on quality and innovation," said Poling. "By designing and building our devices in Phoenix, we're able to maintain full control over the production process and ensure our partners receive technology they can trust."
Lightwave Therapy's product suite includes powerful LED systems as well as their exclusive Topical Light Infusion (TLi®) technology-an advanced light-driven delivery method that helps topicals penetrate more deeply into the skin. This unique combination of LED and topical infusion allows providers to offer superior results while differentiating their services in a competitive market.
With a growing number of med spas and wellness facilities seeking safe, science-backed solutions, Lightwave Therapy's reach continues to expand-bringing American-made devices and exceptional customer support to professionals across the country.
As Lightwave celebrates more than two decades of leadership, the company remains committed to empowering providers with the tools and technology to transform their client outcomes and grow their businesses.
To learn more about Lightwave Therapy's FDA-cleared LED systems and TLi® technology, visit lightwavetherapy .
Media Contact:
Lightwave Therapy
[email protected]
(888) 768-6822
Lightwave Therapy provides U.S.-made, FDA-cleared LED light therapy systems and TLi® technology to medical, aesthetic, and wellness professionals nationwide.
SOURCE Lightwave Therapy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment