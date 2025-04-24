Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2025

Under the theme of "creative active generative," in addition to the Live Action, Non-Fiction, and Animation competitions, which have the potential to win next year's Academy Awards, the festival will also present a diverse curated selection of over 250 of the world's latest short films, including "Cinematic Tokyo," "Women in Cinema," and " SHIBUYA DIVERSITY, and more.

◆ Special screenings include "Marion" produced by Cate Blanchett, "Drifting" starring Paul Mescal, "Miracle Mile" directed by "Squid Game" and many more Japan premiere!

"Marion," the story of a female bull jumper with executive producer Cate Blanchett, 'Drifting,' starring Paul Mescal, ('GladiatorII'), "Miracle Mile" directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk of 'The Squid Game' fame, as well as the Official Competition and Program screenings of the vertical short 'High Hair Lady' starring Yuki Saito, 'NIGEMIZU' starring Aoi Yamada and Yuki Matsuda, 'NIGEMIZU', and 'UNLEASHED', the directorial debut of actor Haruka Imou.

◆ Newly established programs! "Horror & Suspense", 'K-SHORT', 'Saudi Visons' for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, 'War and the Power of Love Program' for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and many more!

New this year, the "Horror & Suspense" category features 11 short films by Japanese directors and the "Best Thrill Award supported by CRG" will be selected. In the "K-SHORT" special screening event, which features Korean short films popular not only among fans of the Korean stars but also among film fans, Yu Jun Sang will appear with his own short film. Featuring Saudi Arabian works on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and "The War and the Power of Love Program supported by Red Cross," which will provide an opportunity to think about the 80th memorial of the end of World War II, will also introduce unique lineups for this year.

