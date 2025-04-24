Lucchese Deploys Teamwork Commerce Solution Across All Stores

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The implementation will enable associates to move freely throughout the store, engaging with customers wherever they are. Using cloud technology that supports a centralized database with real-time data across all channels, the Teamwork Commerce solution provides in-store associates with seamless access to information required to deliver a truly connected and personalized shopping experience.

Lucchese will also leverage Teamwork's partnership with Adyen to streamline payments. Teamwork's integration of Adyen's Pay-by-Link functionality will give additional checkout options, providing a secure way for associates to never miss a sale. Customers can use their preferred payment methods on branded, secure pages optimized for any device. As a result, the high-end retailer can provide effortless, secure payment options to deliver seamless checkout experiences.

Tim Latiolais, Chief Financial Officer at Lucchese, commented: "Delivering seamless customer experiences has become more important than ever. We aim to tie our high-quality products with top-tier shopping experiences to ensure an optimal level of customer satisfaction. We believe our partnership with Teamwork Commerce will empower us to ensure our store associates are equipped with the right technology to seamlessly complete checkout transactions, faster and more efficiently."

Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, said: "Lucchese is on a mission to provide unparalleled in-store experiences while maintaining the heritage and craftsmanship the brand is known for. We're confident that our commerce solution will redefine the POS experience for Lucchese customers and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Davi Strazza, President of North America at Adyen , Lucchese's financial technology provider for payment processing added: "By unifying their commerce experience, from in-store to online, they've streamlined everything from terminal management to integrated returns, enabling faster rollouts and consistent service across channels. With enhanced capabilities like Pay by Link, larger screens for richer interactions, and real-time customer insights, Lucchese is building a smarter, more connected retail journey - backed by scalable infrastructure that supports their continued growth. Lucchese is turning payments into a strategic advantage-one that supports their rapid growth and deepens customer relationships across every touchpoint."

By leveraging the Teamwork Commerce omnichannel solution, Lucchese will be able to streamline in-store operations, integrate the entire retail ecosystem, and empower associates to provide top-tier customer experiences.

With 31 stores across Texas, Montana, North Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, Lucchese crafts premium cowboy boots and apparel. Established in 1883, Lucchese uses time-honored craftsmanship techniques to build handmade boots of unrivaled quality, fit, comfort and style.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting – a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalised experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird and Paul Stuart. Learn more at

About Lucchese

Founded in 1883, Lucchese is an iconic Western lifestyle brand based in Texas. Known for its artisan-crafted cowboy boots, the heritage brand also features an extensive selection of casual footwear, custom felt hats, accessories, travel goods, as well as men's and women's apparel. At its over 25 retail locations, spanning from Dallas to Bozeman to Nashville, the storied Western brand is committed to providing a bespoke experience that focuses on handmade craftsmanship, quality, and style – which Lucchese is known for. For more information about the brand visit or their social media channels: Instagram: @lucchese , Facebook: @lucchesebootmaker , X: @lucchese1883 .

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce