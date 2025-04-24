Two Align Firms, One Vision: Align Tax And Align Global Partner To Provide Seamless Specialty Tax And Globalization Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Align Global Consulting helps businesses expand internationally or optimize existing global operations by providing creative legal and tax solutions for complex commercial, trade, investment, and regulatory matters. Through this collaboration, Align Tax Consulting and Align Global Consulting will offer integrated specialty and international tax services, tailored to meet the unique needs of growing and globally- minded businesses.

"While sharing the name Align happened to be a funny coincidence between our firms, we truly believe the shared name shows that we're united in how we work. We both are technical, thoughtful, and always focused on doing what's best for the client," said Craig Fouts, Partner at Align Tax Consulting. "Together, we're excited to bring a seamless, high-quality experience to our clients by working through the intricate details to deliver on the big picture strategy."

Whether supporting clients operating locally or expanding across borders, this partnership ensures both teams work in lockstep to deliver clarity and confidence in even the most complex tax environments.

"We are excited to partner with Align Tax Consulting to deliver sophisticated specialty tax solutions to our clients. We have been delivering international tax solutions for more than fourteen years and now adding an additional suite of services will be a true game-changer for our clients," said Sean King, Partner at Align Global Consulting. "We share far more than just a name. We share deep technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to client service that is truly unmatched in the marketplace."

About Align Tax Consulting

Based in Indianapolis, IN, Align Tax Consulting is a specialty tax firm dedicated to delivering tailored tax strategies for businesses. With a focus on pragmatic solutions and deep technical expertise, Align is committed to fostering long-term partnerships with clients, built on trust and transparency.

About Align Global Consulting

Based in Raleigh, NC, Align Global Consulting helps clients navigate the legal and tax complexities of global operations through creative, custom-built solutions that solve real-world challenges.

