Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 22 April 2025 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 14 April to 17 April 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-04-14 SELL 119 8.492101 1 010.56 XAMS 2025-04-15 BUY 6 8.480000 50.88 XAMS 2025-04-15 SELL 27 8.500000 229.50 XAMS 2025-04-16 BUY 126 8.498730 1 070.84 XAMS 2025-04-16 SELL 20 8.500000 170.00 XAMS 2025-04-17 BUY 347 8.494121 2 947.46 XAMS 2025-04-17 SELL 3 8.520000 25.56 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

