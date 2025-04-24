XRP And DOGE New Trend: How To Earn Stable Income With SAVVY MINING.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington D.C., USA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of the gradual recovery of the current cryptocurrency market, XRP and DOGE are becoming the focus of investors with a steady growth trend. In this upsurge, a new low-threshold passive income method - cloud mining, is quietly changing the logic of digital asset appreciation.







XRP technical strength: target price may reach $5.85

Dark Defender, a well-known technical analyst, published a chart analysis on the social platform X, saying that XRP is steadily running in a bullish channel. According to its Fibonacci retracement level, XRP's first upward target is $5.85, which is much higher than the current market price. This means that for users holding XRP, it is the best time to join SAVVY MININ to earn a stable income.

DOGE potential released: whales continue to increase holdings, and the signal is strong

At the same time, Dogecoin (DOGE) is also quietly brewing a wave of rising prices. On-chain data platform Whale Alert disclosed that a DOGE transfer of up to $109.9 million (a total of 350 million DOGE) has just been transferred to an anonymous wallet. The concentrated actions of whales usually mean that market bullish expectations are increasing, which is an important signal for investors to join SAVVY MINING.

Unleash the true potential of assets with SAVVY MINING:

For XRP and DOGE users, the traditional "buy and hold" strategy may not be the best option. More and more investors choose to invest their assets in Savvy Mining's cloud mining system to obtain stable daily returns.

Start earning income in just three steps:

1. Register an account: Visit the official website and register to receive a $15 start-up bonus.

2. Choose a mining plan: Choose the right cloud mining contract based on your budget and goals. The chart below illustrates the potential profits you can realize







3. Start automatic mining: The system runs 7x24 hours, no operation is required, and the income is settled daily.

Why choose SAVVY MINING?

1. AI-driven smart strategy: The system automatically optimizes the mining path to maximize the return on each investment.

2. Supports multiple mainstream currencies: Whether you hold XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, LTC, BCH, etc., you can participate in deposits and withdrawals at any time.

3. Green and environmentally friendly mine: Use clean energy to operate, reduce carbon footprint, and conform to the global sustainable development trend.

4. Super safe: Use SSL encryption and double verification to ensure the security of accounts and funds.

5. Large user base: Serving more than 8 million users worldwide and operating 80+ mines, with strong protection.

6. Promotion reward program: Invite friends to enjoy 4.5% permanent rebate. The more referrals, the higher the reward, up to $10,0000.

Why are XRP and DOGE particularly suitable for cloud mining?

Liquid assets: Convenient deposits and withdrawals, control funds at any time.

Low price volatility: More suitable for long-term stable mining than other currencies.

Exclusive mining optimization: Savvy Mining optimizes mining algorithms for XRP and DOGE to improve overall yield.

Summary:

Let your assets no longer "sleep" and earn generous income every day

For you who hold XRP or DOGE, instead of waiting for the market to rise, it is better to let these assets work for you now. The cloud mining solution provided by Savvy Mining has a low threshold, simple operation, and stable income. You can easily start your passive income journey without hardware equipment or expertise.

Stop letting your crypto assets sit idle in your wallet - let them make money for you!

For more information, please visit the official website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: ...