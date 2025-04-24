NN, Inc. To Hold First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, May 8, 2025
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the company's website at .
For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN's website through May 8th, 2026.
About NN, Inc.
NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit .
Investor Relations:
Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe
...
312-445-2870
Legal Disclaimer:
