Family Enterprise USA Reaches Million Member Milestone With Outreach To Associations With Family-Owned Businesses

Family Enterprise USA Attracts Wide Range of Industries, From Trucking to Restaurants, Creating a Stronger Voice on Capitol Hill for Family-owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Family Enterprise USA has reached the one-million-member milestone as it finds family-owned industries seeking to increase their voices on Capitol Hill on critical tax and economic policy issues they face.The rapid growth of the family-owned business advocacy group, Family Enterprise USA, is a testament for the increasing need for America's largest private employer to“have a strong voice among leaders in Congress and the Trump Administration,” according to Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA), based here.According to research, America's family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce. Yet, few on Capitol Hill recognize the size and power of America's family-owned businesses.The growth rate of the organization is due in part to the increased number of major associations joining FEUSA to give voice to the specific tax and economic policy issues affecting family-owned businesses in all industries.In the past year, FEUSA has seen 19 associations or organizations join its mission of educating policy makers on the specific, and crucial, issues hurting family-owned businesses in America. These issues include lowering pass-through taxation to equalize family-owned businesses against lower-taxed corporations, lower personal income taxes, restoring research and development investment expenses, and lowering the deficit. In addition, FEUSA advocates for the creation, growth, viability, and sustainability of family-owned businesses and the preservation of their lifetime of savings.The associations joining FEUSA consist of large and medium-sized groups and are (in order of becoming Association members): American Trucking Associations, Inc., Associated Equipment Distributors, Energy Marketers of America, National Funeral Directors Association, Air Conditioning Contractors of America, The Fertilizer Institute, National Automatic Merchandising Association, National Pest Management Association, Global Cold Chain Alliance, Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association, American Bakers Association, National Shoe Retailers Association, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, International Franchise Association, National Stone Sand & Gravel Association, National Restaurant Association, California Hotel and Lodging Association, Specialty Food Association, and California Farm Bureau Federation.“We're excited to see the engagement of so many great American industry associations in our mission to educate Congress on the importance of family-owned businesses in our country,” said Soldano.“Family Enterprise USA provides a voice for all family-owned businesses, and we look forward to adding more industries to our voice so we can advocate for the largest private employer and greatest generator of jobs we have in this country, family-owned businesses,” she said.Soldano is also President of the Policy and Taxation Group, which advocates for tax and economic policies affecting family offices and successful families.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

