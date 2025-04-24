Quarero Robotics Appoints James Mccain To Advisory Board, Leveraging Military And Intelligence Experience

James McCain

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quarero Robotics , a Swiss leader in AI-powered autonomous security systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of James McCain to its Advisory Board. A decorated former military officer and intelligence strategist, McCain brings over 20 years of high-level experience in defense operations, national security, and counter-threat systems.

McCain's distinguished career spans classified advisory roles in military intelligence and leadership in advanced surveillance deployments across Europe and the Middle East. His deep understanding of complex threat environments and autonomous technologies will support Quarero's expansion into high-security and government-grade deployments.

“James McCain embodies the type of strategic thinking and operational depth that defines our vision at Quarero Robotics,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel (LL.M.) , Partner at Quarero Robotics.“His background in military intelligence and security infrastructure will play a critical role as we scale into defense, critical infrastructure, and international government partnerships.”

As part of the advisory board, McCain will support Quarero's strategic planning, policy alignment, and tactical innovation, ensuring the company's solutions remain on the frontlines of intelligent, autonomous security worldwide.

Quarero Robotics develops advanced AI-driven security robots designed for 24/7 autonomous operation across indoor and outdoor environments. Fusing Swiss precision with German engineering, the company delivers robust, NDAA-compliant security solutions for corporate facilities, industrial zones, public infrastructure, and governmental agencies.

